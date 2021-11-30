Restaurants follow the digital footprint of retailers





From quick services to fine dining, restaurants are looking to retail to understand how to connect rapidly changing habits and expectations with consumers. For example, look at the popup. The New York Times recently reported on the creation of ADMO, a 100-day pop-up restaurant led by Alain Ducasse, Albert Adri and Romain Meder, which promotes views of the Eiffel Tower. The pop-ups of well-known fine dining restaurants have the opportunity to leverage the exclusivity and rarity created by limited time slots to increase sales and take advantage of what consumers are afraid to miss.

Pop-up retail first began to take hold in the early 2000s, but the restaurant industry didn’t participate until a few years later, after the concept was already familiar to many consumers. Pop-up restaurants are now in most major cities, and restaurant owners can benefit from immediate talk about potentially unsustainable concepts to support permanent restaurants.

The restaurant industry has a reputation for slow digitalization, but retailers tend to be at the forefront of innovation. Many of the tools that allowed restaurants to survive the pandemic, such as mobile order pre-emption, delivery markets, and curbside pickups, came from retail stores. Today, with the resurgence of consumer mobility, restaurants continue to benefit from digital integrations popularized by retailers, such as QR code-enabled experiences and mobile wallet payments.

One place restaurants lag behind retailers is to view inventory on digital platforms.

[With] Brendan Sweeney, CEO and co-founder of Popmenu, told PYMNTS in an interview that almost anything we buy as a consumer always has all of these criteria immediately available. So how much is one page on Amazon? You have all the photos, all the reviews, all the specs, all the ratings, all the social verifications … and the opposite of that of the restaurant.

Ken Chong, co-founder and CEO of restaurant solution provider All Day Kitchens and former product manager of Uber, predicted to PYMNTS that virtual kitchens like eTailers would become more and more standard within the next decade.

Mr. Chung thinks that a lot of innovation must occur in this field in order for it to grow in the next 5 to 10 years. I think this will be a long transition. It’s what we’ve seen in e-commerce retail, and we’re still seeing innovation. Therefore, the food and beverage industry is probably at the earliest stage of transition to this type of model.

