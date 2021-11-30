Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific Caldera Location List: All locations on the new World War II map





After a long time, Call of Duty: Warzone will soon get a new full-size map during the Pacific War of World War II. The new map, Caldera, will be available on December 9th with the Pacific Ocean update. To increase excitement, the official Call of Duty Twitter shared an official Caldera location list laying out key points of interest.

Read the tweet using the annotated snapshot of the “Where are you dropping it?” Map. The caldera is sliced ​​into 15 areas, each of which seems to be defined by a major function. Some are small, such as the “sub-pen” that seems to house a submarine, while the large land called “Fields” in the center of the map is probably self-evident.

(Image credit: Activision)

The complete Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific Caldera map location list is as follows:

A-Arsenal B-Dock C-Runway D-Ruins E-Mine F-Peak G-Beachhead H-Village I-Lagoon J-Airfield K-Field L-Subpen M-Power Plant N-Capital O-Resort

Within each region where the major POIs are located, there are many small orange dots that represent small POIs. The map is dotted with at least hundreds of dots, most densely in the southern “capital” area, which may represent a small cluster of buildings.

At first glance, Caldera looks a bit smaller than the vast Verdansk area that players have become accustomed to (although Activision says it’s about the same size). The shape of the island may look slim, but in any case, the war zone can cut off a few kilometers. It’s no coincidence that Warzone’s small sidemap, Rebirth Island, was so popular that developer Raven Software became the game’s flagship. Players want to take part in the action immediately.

Along the map, CoD Twitter has also released this cheeky flyover video highlighting some of Caldera’s main locations with themed vacation travel ads for tourists. Warzone finally seems to get a splash of color on its sad gray palette, and I can’t wait.

Get on board the caldera 🌴 Get pre-launch exclusive information from excursions across the island like this tweet. # Warzonepic.twitter.com/HC7gaKlp8IN November 30, 2021

see next

Activision has extended the caldera map info drop a bit later, adding extensive blog posts detailing some locations and new screenshots.

(Image credit: Activision)

(Image credit: Activision)

(Image credit: Activision)

(Image credit: Activision)

(Image credit: Activision)

(Image credit: Activision)

(Image credit: Activision)

