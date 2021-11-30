Google named the best apps and games of 2021





The best apps and games from the 2021 Google Play Store have been crowned. This is the app that brought back the money.

Every year, Google nominates the best apps and games. It offers a unique experience and creative gameplay. Both the Google team and the general public have gained a say by commending winners in various categories.

For the first time, Google has also awarded tablet apps and games, Wear OS and Google TV apps to drive innovation in these platforms.

Which app won the best in 2021 on Google Play?

As announced in Keyword, many of the Google Play Best of 2021 award-winning apps focus on personal growth, a theme similar to last year.

“This year’s winners have found a creative and often meditative way to help users get to know themselves at a deeper level,” wrote Brett Bouchard, editor-in-chief of Google Play.

Each country recognizes various winners across categories such as Best Apps for Good, Best for Fun, Best Game Changers, and Best Pick Up & Play. You can see your work in the “Best of 2021” section of the Play Store, or in the US Winners of Keywords.

In the United States, the headline winners are:

Jesse Pickard, Founder and CEO of Elevate Labs, the team behind Balance, said:

We built the balance with the individual in mind. The two are not the same. We wanted to create a personalized mental wellness program that could reflect and support these special differences. We would also like to thank our customers for their cooperation in our journey. Your involvement and feedback have allowed us to build a truly amazing product together.

Is Paramount + really the best app?

It’s a bit confusing that Paramount + won the User Choice Award for the best app. Sure, the streaming service has some great content, but is this app really special to be chosen as the best app in 2021?

Still, you need to fully explore the winners of the Google Play Best of 2021 Awards. There is a great selection of apps from famous indie names that are worth your time.

