The latest Quest update brings cloud backup and mixed reality view





Meta has provided a new feature batch of Quest headsets in an update released today. Changes include cloud backup, mixed reality camera mode, and other settings that complete the already impressive feature set of the quest.

I’m most excited about the cloud backup feature, which provides a way to restore user-specific data to the app, such as saving games and setting headsets when quests need to be exchanged, updated, or reset. This was one of Im’s surprises that Quest didn’t support it yet, and found a difficult way that he didn’t support a few weeks ago. Nevertheless, I’m glad it’s here now.In the settings menu[デバイス]You can activate it on the tab.

Mixed reality cameras also look really cool. Unlike the live overlay feature that was introduced in v29 that pushes the body to the first-person perspective of a game or app, this new feature allows you to interact in the game world from a third-party perspective when viewed through the camera of your mobile phone. You can see it. .. The GIF provided by the embedded Meta shows what the final result will look like. For example, you can see yourself in BeatSabre, hitting blocks, avoiding obstacles, and so on. According to Meta, 12 apps such as Pistol Whip, Superhot VR, and Synth Riders support this feature, but only 6 were listed on this page at the time of publication.

To use the mixed reality camera, you need an iPhone XS or later running iOS 11 or later. But strangely enough, the iPhone 11 Pro, 12 Pro, and SE (2020) phones are not compatible. Android smartphone support isn’t explicitly mentioned in Metas’ latest blog post, but the support page for this feature states that all Android smartphones and tablets are supported. I contacted Meta to clarify support for this feature on Android.

The new software will also change multi-user support, the ability to add multiple Facebook accounts to headsets, and where to enable app sharing to share paid apps between those profiles.Previously it was nested within the feature settings tab, but both are in the settings menu[アカウント]I’m moving to a section. This new v35 software lays the foundation for making voice calls using messenger while wearing a headset, and adds new cosmetic items for use in Horizontal Workspaces. Metas takes on the VR office.

The final caveat on the Metas blog about the latest Quest software is that there is a public test channel for future software. Meta says you can’t leave after joining until a new public software update is released, but if you want to test new features faster than others, you can sign up here.

