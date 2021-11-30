Judge orders Google to hand over anti-union strategic document





Google will have to submit a document outlining its anti-union strategy in response to the National Labor Relations Commission’s complaints against the online search giant, according to an order issued Friday.

The board first filed a complaint against Google in December 2020, numbered in retaliation for the company spying on employees, preventing employees from talking to each other about working conditions, and trying to form a union. He accused him of dismissing an employee. All of these are illegal under federal labor law. .. In June of this year, the board expanded its complaints to include three former workers who alleged that the company had been dismissed in retaliation for protesting cooperation with the US Customs and Border Protection.

At stake is an important issue for American workers in the tech sector and beyond. Do workers have the right to protest at work?

Set precedents are clear in some areas, clearly protecting workers from retaliation against workplace organizations for traditional labor issues such as wages, time and working conditions. However, when NLRB added a worker who claimed to have been dismissed in an organization against Google to the complaint in collaboration with a border agency, the scope of the lawsuit could protest the employer’s broader business decisions. It now includes the possibility of being protected under labor law.

Google has said in the past that it has fired workers for violating data security policies rather than activities at work. This is a claim denied by the workers. The company did not respond to requests for comment on the order.

The new ruling revolves around working with Google’s 2019 labor-management affiliate, IRI Consultants, to create anti-union messaging and message amplification strategies and training campaigns tailored to Google’s workforce. I’m doing it. The project code name is Project Vivian.

A former Google employee summoned company records related to the campaign earlier this year. Google found 1,507 related documents, but claimed they were protected by lawyer / client privileges and said they would not hand them over.

In September, NLRB appointed Judge Paul Bogas as a special master in the case and reviewed the documents one by one to determine if Google’s allegations were upheld.

Of the 80 documents he has reviewed so far, only nine contain information subject to attorney / client privileges, and many, according to Bogas’ interim report submitted on Friday. In the document, only small sections could be edited under that claim. He also wrote that Google felt that it was necessary to attempt to remind the privilege by bypassing the IRI material through an outside lawyer, in other words, Google gave it to IRI under lawyer / client privileges. Asked to route the communication through a law firm to protect.

This effort to create the impression of legal advice is not only dishonest, but under established precedent that parties cannot hide unprivileged material simply by sharing it with the privileges of lawyers and clients. Then it fails, Bogas wrote.

Google has been ordered to create the documentation immediately, except for certain sections that Bogas has determined are worth editing for actual attorney / client privileges, and Bogas will remain within the next few months. Continue to review the documentation for.

Three of the former employees involved in a case in which three people claiming retaliation for protesting Google are working with the US Customs and Border Protection also filed a proceeding on Monday. Contract violation.

In particular, the alleged breach of contract relies on Google’s well-known motto “Don’t be evil” being part of the employee handbook at the time of the protest, with employees simply following orders against it. doing. Unethical company behavior.

