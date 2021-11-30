Dead cells are still getting lots of cool updates after 4 years





For games about immortality, Dead Cells is really true to the subject. The popular roguelike game, first released for consoles and PCs in 2018, is getting even more new content, developer Motion Twin announced in a press release today. The announcement of the expansion will occur shortly after announcing another major content update for indie games.

The latest content is called The Queen and the Sea and is scheduled for release in early 2022. Here’s a (intriguing and easy) teaser:

Since its release over three years ago, Dead Cells has earned a reputation for being tough as a side-scrolling roguelike game, even if it’s fair. Tight combat, a rewarding unlocking system, and an impressive depth of weapons are the selling points in their own right. But the real attraction is the game’s branching path system. At the end of each biome, you can choose your own adventure for one of several other biomes and create a maze-like framework to run again before bedtime.

Dead Cells has grown slowly since its launch. Last year, Bad Seed DLC added two new biomes, a dilapidated arboretum and an alternative area for vanishing Moras. Also, in addition to boss battles, new enemies and weapons have been added, including a group of mushrooms that can sprint and explode head-on to enemies. Earlier this year, the Fatal Falls expansion did the same, offering Fractured Shrines and Undying Shores as biomes that could be hit in the middle of the run.

Read more: Where are the dead cells in 2021?

The Queen and the Sea add alternative biomes that can appear at the end of each run, greatly enhancing the expansion. According to Motion Twin, one biome is said to be a non-DeadCells level twist of the standard problem you were using before. When asked to explain what the hell it means, Motion Twin representatives refused to provide any further details.

G / O media may receive fees

This week, Dead Cells has stepped into the territory of the Metaverse and everyone is updated here. This adds crossover weapons and costumes from similarly zeitgeist indie games such as Hyper Light Drifter, Hollow Knight, and Curse of the Dead Gods.

