Vanguard Season 1 Release Date, Caldera Map, and War Zone Integration





Call of Duty: Vanguard’s first season will be available soon, and judging from current marketing material, it’s an impressive way to start a new game. Both Vanguards Multiplayer and Warzone come with a fair amount of content, including an integration that adds World War II weapons and features to the free-to-play Battle Royale. So far, Season 1 seems to contain a fair amount of content, especially for Warzone players. Activision has gradually fooled information about Season 1, but we already know a lot about what to expect from future updates, including release dates, new features, weapons, and caldera maps.

When is the release date for Call of Duty Vanguard Season 1?

Call of Duty: Vanguard Season 1 will be available on December 9, 2021. Initially scheduled for release on December 2, it was delayed by a week due to the time it took to polish.

Call of Duty: Is there a trailer for Vanguard Season 1?

There is a trailer for the War Zone side of Season 1. It contains the details of the new caldera map. It gives us a fair amount of information about the map and shows how different it is from Verdansk.

Call of Duty: Vanguard Season 1 Is there a roadmap?

The basic roadmap has been clarified.

Yes, there is a general roadmap that gives a basic overview of the new changes that will be made during Season 1 across Vanguard and Warzone. As you approach launch, you’re likely to get a more detailed roadmap, but for now, this provides an idea of ​​what to expect.

Call of Duty: What is the Vanguard Season 1 update?

Vanguard will get new operators, maps, modes and weapons as part of Season 1.Activision

weapons

According to the Call of Duty News Twitter account, five weapons will be available in Vanguard and Warzone during Season 1. The following information may be accurate, as the Call of Duty content has a history of early leaks. However, keep in mind that Activision only states that two free functional weapons will be added, so the rest may be implemented during the mid-season update.

M1944 Hyde: SMG Well Gun: SMGPTRS-41: Sniper Rifle Nun-Chuck: Proximity Baron Escrima: Proximity

Multiplayer

OperatorsMapsGame ModesBattle Pass

I was still waiting for more information about the new maps, modes, and operators. According to Charlie Intel, Activision will add a Pacific-inspired take to the classic Call of Duty map that fans love. Overgrown, maybe?

Zombie content will also be implemented, but it’s unclear at this point what it will be like.

Call of Duty: What is the War Zone Season 1 update?

Caldera replaces Verdansk.Activision

The most notable change is the addition of the Caldera map as part of the free Warzone Pacific update. This will happen on December 9th (or December 8th if you own Vanguard). This brand new map replaces Verdansk, who has been in Warzone since day one.

caldera

The map above shows that the Caldera is about the same size as Verdansk, so it’s unlikely that the number of players will change when the update is released. Rebirth Island will remain, but a new World War II image change will take place.

Season 1 is also the beginning of Vanguard’s integration into the War Zone. This means that all WWII weapons will be added to the free shooter. The previous weapons of Modern Warfare and Black Ops Cold War will remain intact, allowing you to choose from over 100 firearms.

The integration is a major change in itself, but it also involves some mechanical changes. Loadout drops are only available after the first free drop spawns, gas mask animations don’t get in the way (yes!), Dead silence is weakened, and stopping power is full. Requested changes that have been removed, new contracts have been added, and many other advanced ones have been added.

There are two ways to play in the caldera: Vanguard Royale and Battle Royale.

Vanguard Royale focuses only on Vanguard’s new features such as dog fighting, World War II vehicles, weapons, and additional new mechanics. Battle Royale will be in standard mode with all Warzone weapons and content from previous mainline games.

Ricochet

Another major addition is Ricochet, a new anti-cheat software that looks very sophisticated. This makes it harder for players to cheat. This will apply to Warzone when Season 1 begins (and will apply to Vanguard at a later date).

Unfortunately, cheating was one of the most prominent problems in the Warzones life cycle. It was easy for players to gain unfair advantage using third-party software, and it was common to encounter at least one cheating per match.

Do I need a vanguard to play Warzone Pacific?

Caldera is much more lively than Verdansk.Activision

No, all Warzone Pacific content is free. If you own a vanguard, players will have access to the new caldera map a day earlier, which is the only major benefit.

Each of the new Call of Duty games will be built into Warzone and share a progress system, aesthetics and weapons. Immediately after the launch of the new Call of Duty game, the season will be reset to one, marking the beginning of a new year of content.

Call of Duty: Vanguard Season 1 begins on December 9th.

