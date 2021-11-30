Halo Infinite Rampant cheating causes console player to shout foul





Screenshot: Microsoft

Halo Infinite certainly had a turbulent launch. The game was released more than half a month earlier, received critic praise for its comfort, and received a great deal of opposition to the progress system over the course of a week. However, as the dust calms down and players can play the game more comfortably, new issues are emerging, including complaints about in-game cheating. Some say things are getting so bad that a very loud part of the player base of the game console wants the option to disable cross-play.

Currently, Halo Infinite lacks the client-side cheat prevention tools that are standard for most online PC games. If you’ve played games on BattlEye, you’ve played games on client-side anti-cheat. Instead, the game relies on a server-side system that attempts to identify the scammer and launch it from the game. This is usually not an effective way to deal with in-game cheating, but it is significantly less invasive.

Cheat reports range from Wallhack to Aimbot, and some even claim to have seen endless grenades and ammunition. In my own experience, I definitely faced some very suspicious snipers. Especially in the game’s Fiesta mode. In the middle of completing the 5 killing spries needed to complete the game’s weekly ultimate challenge, despite our own weapons of power weapons, a large 19 kills before the player finally stops. There was at least one example of a rampage. Rifles still haunt my dreams.

In these complaints, 343 promises to deal with fraud, so some console players are requesting the ability to disable cross-play on their PCs. Such features can effectively divide the gaming community. This is basically by no means a good idea, especially if the community is already accustomed to a mixed player base. (Players can already self-separate by control schemes in the game’s ranked mode to maintain a competitive balance, but that doesn’t change the platform used by their opponents.)

Disabling cross-play does not actually fix the cheating. Certain types of fraud are PC-only, but that does not mean that it is impossible to cheat with the consolemodded controller, which is the most direct example. The final thing to do by disabling cross-play is just kick the cheating can and get into our unfortunate rap where you have to play with your friends using cross-play (I’m on a PC). Play and most friends play) on the console). Isolating your scammer in a smaller player pool means that people who don’t rent a scammer but stay in that pool will have a significantly worse time.

At the very least, many players are asking for the addition of an in-game reporting system to flag scammers. Currently the only option is to use the official support page for the game, which is a much clunky option than clicking a few buttons after a match.

343 Community Manager John Junyszek states that the team is working hard to develop radical anti-cheat measures that go beyond a single-function approach. Given the team’s quick response to progress issues, such as patches that significantly speed up the progress of the Battle Pass by increasing experience gains, some players expect at least 343 abilities to address this issue. And it seems.

