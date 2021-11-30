Qualcomm Technologies and Google Cloud Announce Collaboration on Neural Architecture Search for Connected Intelligent Edge





Qualcomm Technologies and Google Cloud are working together on Neural Architecture Search (NAS) to enable businesses to create and optimize AI models automatically rather than manually. Initially available on Snapdragon 8 and Gen 1 Mobile Platform, then available throughout the Qualcomm Technologies portfolio. Qualcomm Technologies was the first SoC customer to offer Google Cloud Vertex AI NAS. Google Cloud Vertex AI NAS accelerates the development of neural networks for Qualcomm Technologies mobile, IoT, XR, ACPC, and automotive platforms.

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. And Google Cloud are collaborating to accelerate the development and differentiation of neural networks for the Snapdragon mobile, ACPC, XR platform, Snapdragon Ride platform, and Qualcomm Technologies IoT platform using Google Cloud Vertex AI Neural Architecture Search (NAS). Announced. Qualcomm artificial intelligence (AI) engine.

Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. Ziad Asghar, Vice President of Product Management at Google, said the ability to use Google’s NAS technology to create and optimize new AI models in a condensed time frame will revolutionize our business. increase. We are eager to work with Google Cloud on NAS to deploy this technology to further strengthen the momentum of connecting intelligent edges.

Google Clouds Vertex AI NAS will enable Qualcomm Technologies to deliver low-latency, high-precision AI to low-power devices such as IoT, medical imaging, automobiles, and mobile devices while ensuring memory and energy efficiency. ” Said Vice President June Yang. , CloudAI and IndustrySolutions, Google Cloud. This collaboration allowed Qualcomm Technologies to build and optimize new AI models in weeks instead of months, and was thrilled with the impact it would have on people using Snapdragon-powered devices.

The Google Cloud Vertex AI NAS will be integrated into the Qualcomm Neural Processing SDK for developer access. The Qualcomm Technologies platform, which utilizes the Qualcomm AI Engine, can achieve optimization and performance improvements.

About Qualcomm Qualcomm is the world’s leading innovator of wireless technology and the driving force behind the development, launch and expansion of 5G. Connecting the phone to the Internet spawned a mobile revolution. Today, our underlying technology enables the mobile ecosystem and is installed in all 3G, 4G and 5G smartphones. Bringing the benefits of mobile-tone wind power such as cars, the Internet of Things, and computing, we are leading the way to a world where everyone is. You can communicate and interact seamlessly.

Qualcomm Incorporated includes most of the licensing business, QTL, and patent portfolio. Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., a subsidiary of Qualcomm Incorporated. Works with its subsidiaries in virtually all engineering, R & D functions, and virtually all product and service businesses (including the QCT semiconductor business).

