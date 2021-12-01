Bryson Recycling Brings Automation Innovation to Recycling





Bryson Recycling, the UK’s largest social enterprise recycler, has installed AI-powered waste sorting robots to improve the efficiency and quality of recycling services. Following previous innovations such as the introduction of curbside recycled products, Kerb-Sort vehicles and Wheelie Box, Bryson is working with pioneering provider Recycleye Limited to introduce this cutting-edge technology and continue the organization. Maintaining growth and supporting work. We support the UK’s circular economy for the locals.

Waste picking robots, known as Recycleye Robotics, perform physical tasks of material identification, picking, and placement in a consistent and reliable manner, reliably faster than human operatives. Automated waste separation is also more accurate and the sorted items are more pure. Robotics can be performed 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. This is more economically efficient than relying on a manual picker. Turnover and hiring issues are frequent in this role.

The intelligent picking system is equipped with Recycleye Vision, an AI computer vision system driven by machine learning, which detects every individual item in the waste stream, material and object. Waste sorting robots are expected to help improve the quantity and quality of materials that Bryson sends for recycling.

The AI ​​system will be placed on top of the existing waste stream conveyor belt facility to provide site managers with overall visibility of the waste stream and help improve the efficiency and operation of the plant sorting process. increase. Robots are used in existing waste streams, along with, but separately, from human operatives who continue to work in company facilities.

Bryson Recycling collects and processes materials from more than 50% of Northern Ireland homes and employs more than 300 people at nine sites in Northern Ireland, Donegal and Wales. It supports work for the locals and the continued development of the UK’s circular economy as recyclers stay in the UK. This latest initiative is another example of Bryson Recycling, whose mission is to maintain the highest recycling quality standards and work with local recycling companies.

Bryson’s director, Eric Randall, is pleased to work with Recycleye to assess the potential of AI in the factory. Our hope is that this technology will help track and improve the quality standards of the major material streams we sell to the local market and ultimately help the growth of the UK circular economy.

Victor Dewulf, CEO of Recycleye, commented that waste automation helps solve the world’s waste problems. We are very proud to have been selected by Bryson to bring this automation to Northern Ireland. Our Recycleye Vision solution enables Bryson to track the purity of selected materials and help create great value for this major social enterprise that is equally good to the locals and the planet.

About Bryson Recycling:

Northern Ireland’s largest social enterprise has been providing recycling services since 1993. BrysonRecycling operates a curve sort collection from 160,000 households in Northern Ireland. It also operates a Material Recovery Facility (MRF), which is used by 250,000 households to process mixed and collected materials. At Bryson Recycling, we take pride in finding innovative ways to encourage people to recycle in the right way. We focus on collecting high quality materials. In short, it can be recycled locally, helping to create an environment, local economy and jobs.

Bryson also has household recycling centers in Donegal and Wales, operating a garden waste collection service on behalf of the Conwy County Autonomous Region Council.

About Recycleye:

Recycleye is a London-based technology company that uses advanced machine learning, computer vision and robotics to bring transparency, traceability and accountability to the waste management industry. Recycleye works with key players to improve plant performance, drive strategic decision making and increase the value of output with Recycleye Vision and Recycleye Robotics solutions.

Founded in 2019 by CEO Victor Dewulf and CTO Peter Hedley, Recycleye has raised more than 5 million people and hired a passionate and growing team of professionals to operate across the UK and Europe. It is expanding.

