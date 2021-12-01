Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip is here to power the 2022 Android flagship





Qualcomm has a new flagship smartphone processor, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, which will be unveiled at the company’s annual Snapdragon Tech Summit to quickly preview the brains behind the most powerful smartphones in 2022.

The successor to last year’s Snapdragon 888, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 was the first chipset to feature Qualcomms’ new naming scheme (which the company made fun of earlier last week) and was the three-digit chip that Qualcomm had previously used for the new generation. The numbering system has been abolished. Monica of the base.

Every year, Qualcomm promises some major improvements to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, improving performance, camera technology, AI capabilities, security, and 5G.

20% improvement in CPU performance and up to 30% improvement in CPU power efficiency

Let’s start with hard specs. As expected, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 is Qualcomm’s first chip that uses Arm’s latest Arm v9 architecture. Specifically, the new 8-core Kryo CPU features a single prime core based on the 3.0GHz Cortex-X2, three performance cores based on the 2.5GHz Cortex-A710, and four efficiency cores based on Cortex-. I am. A510 design at 1.8GHz. In addition, the new chip jumps from the 5nm process on which the Snapdragon 888 was built to the 4nm process.

Overall, Qualcomm promises that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 will offer up to 20% better performance and up to 30% higher power efficiency than last year’s model.

On the other hand, the new Adreno GPU (like the Gen 1s Kryo CPU, Qualcomm doesn’t show a specific number for the hardware updated here), in addition to 25% better power efficiency compared to the Snapdragon 888. We promise to provide 30% faster graphic rendering. It also provides a new GPU control panel for fine-tuning how the game runs on your mobile phone.

Image: Qualcomm

Debuting with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 is the Qualcomms Snapdragon X65 modem. This promises an entire suite of 5G features and first features. As Qualcomm’s 4th generation 5G modem, it builds on existing millimeter-wave and sub 6GHz compatibility, adding speeds up to 10Gbps and support for the latest 3GPP Release 16 specification. As always, in the real world, you rarely see such speeds.

Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 also supports Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth LE Audio (first for Qualcomm), and Snapdragon Sound technology to enable AptX Losssless wireless audio.

18-bit RAW photos and 8K HDR video (if the camera can handle it)

As traditional with Qualcomm’s premier processors, the company places a great deal of emphasis on enhanced camera capabilities, and the company is the first to bundle it under the new Snapdragon Sight brand.

The Spectra ISP is once again a triple ISP system, but the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 upgrades things to an 18-bit system (from 888’s 14-bit). This is equivalent to 4,096x camera data and up to 4 dynamic range additional stops in very bright or very dark scenarios. The Triple ISP (Image Signal Processor) improves throughput by 3.2 gigapixels per second, so you can take 240 12 megapixel photos per second or simultaneously take 8K at 8K using HDR 64. You can snap a megapixel still image.

Qualcomm also offers high-end camera features out of the box, such as 8K video shooting with HDR 10 Plus and support for shooting in 18-bit RAW (actually on your phone). It is assumed that the camera hardware is installed in.)

8 Gen 1 also features a variety of other image improvements, including a better dark mode image that allows you to use data from up to 30 images (from 6 888 images) in a single shot. There are also many better AI processing technologies such as automatic exposure, automatic focus, improved automatic face detection technology, a dedicated bokeh engine for adding portrait effects to 4K video, and an ultra-wide engine that can remove and remove distortion. .. Chromatic aberration from the shot.

Qualcomm is also adding a fourth ISP in the SoC’s dedicated sensing hub. Unlike the triple ISP for the primary camera, the new ISP is specifically designed to power an always-on, always-on camera that is always active. Qualcomm has great ambitions for developers to do with a camera that’s always on, such as automatically turning off the screen when you put your smartphone down, or detecting someone trying to load over your shoulder.

While the always-on-camera idea raises obvious security concerns, Qualcomm aims to make this feature more secure to use the device, and the always-on-camera camera data is on the device in the chip. A safe landing that claims to stay local. In addition, customers can choose to use the always-on-camera in much the same way that they can choose whether or not to use the always-on listening microphone feature for their voice assistants.

Still, the added features and how manufacturers implement them on their devices will be noteworthy, if any, when the first chip with Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 is released.

In terms of AI, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 is powered by Qualcomm’s latest hexagon processor and a 7th generation AI engine. It’s four times faster than its predecessor and up to 1.7 times more power efficient, the company says.

The company has a variety of things that can be achieved by improving AI performance, such as the camera features mentioned above, the Leica Lights Look mode that emulates the Leica lens effect, and improved detection of where the phone is held to optimize antenna performance. We showed off a use case. In addition, Qualcomm adds AI-powered sampling to provide DLSS-style effects to improve mobile games. This is said to happen automatically when playing games on 8 Gen1.

4x better AI performance than last year’s model

Finally, there are security improvements. In addition to Android Ready SE standard support, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 adds a new hardware-level security layer with a dedicated Trust Management Engine to support digital car keys, driver’s licenses, IDs, and e-commerce wallets. make it possible. There is also built-in iSIM support for connecting directly to a cellular network.

Despite the new brand, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 doesn’t seem to break the Qualcomms chip mold and offers the usual generational upgrades expected of the company’s annual flagship. Still, in a world where bespoke chips such as Googles Tensor and Apples A-series processors are becoming more prevalent, it’s good to make sure that Qualcomm isn’t going to slow down its top chips as competition intensifies. ..

And with the introduction of the first Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 smartphone by the end of 2021, it’s easy to see how powerful Qualcomm’s latest chips are.

