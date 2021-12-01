Alphabet (Google) aims to expand its third catbond to $ 285 million





Google’s holding company Alphabet, Inc. Wants to expand its third catbond transaction to provide $ 285 million in California earthquake risk protection from the issuance of Phoenician Re Ltd. (Series 2021-1). The pricing for the $ 250- $ 285 million issue of Series 2021-1 Notes from Phoenician Re Ltd. is said to have been revised at the midpoint of the initial guidance.

Google’s parent company, Alphabet, returned to the catbond market in mid-November. The technology giant is seeking to add more than $ 250 million in California earthquake risk protection to insurance policies with the help of Insurance Link Securities (ILS) investors.

This is the third Phoenician Re series note to be published, in this latest series, where Google aims to build a capital market and is backed by the ILS fund that tech companies receive from catbonds.

Phoenician Re Ltd., a special purpose insurance company based in Google’s Bermuda, aimed to issue a series 2021-1 tranche for at least $ 250 million. Alphabet and its Google entity.

Hanover Reinsurance, a global reinsurance company, once again confronted the risks of high-tech giants, transformed, signed a retroactive agreement with SPI Phenisian Re, and then reinsuranced with Alphabet Hawaii-based captive insurer Imi Assurance. Conclude an insurance contract. This makes the alphabet.

The new Phoenician Re Ltd. cat bond provides Alphabet and its Google business with three years of earthquake insurance protection in California using compensation triggers on an outbreak basis.

A single Class A tranche set to cover losses from the Alphabet’s $ 1.5 billion attachment points and $ 1.9 billion in exhaust leaves room to expand trading as needed. ..

Currently, it is said that the target size for issuance has been raised, but only a few. Google wants to secure $ 285 million in earthquake compensation from this catbond.

Series 2021-1 Class A, currently up to $ 285 million, has an initial expected loss of 0.51% offered by Phoenician Re to investors and catbond investments with price guidance ranging from 2.25% to 2.75%. It states that it was first offered to the house.

This is said to have been corrected at the midpoint of 2.5%, providing multiple in the relatively high market of just under 5 times the expected loss.

This is a much lower multiple than the previous two Google catastrophe bonds, but it’s still commensurate with how other California seismic issues were priced from something like CEA.

You can read everything about Google’s latest cat bond, Phoenician Re Ltd. (series 2021-1), along with all other cat bond transactions issued so far in the Artemis Deal Directory.

