“What does this have to do with book sales?” – TechCrunch





Adam Selipsky gave his first AWS re: Invent keynote this morning since he became CEO from Andy Jassy earlier this year. He had big shoes to fill, but Seripsky wasn’t a complete stranger to the AWS team. In fact, he’s been in this department since the early days and became CEO of Tableau in 2016 after helping Jassy integrate it into a substantive business.

He started the day with a history lesson, and he didn’t have to rely on others to give him a background. I came up with the idea of ​​selling a web service.

As Seripsky said when he presented the concept of cloud infrastructure to early potential customers, they didn’t fully understand it. “What does this have to do with the sale of books?” He was constantly asked.

He didn’t share the answer he gave, but it has nothing to do with it, and I guess it has something to do with it. A few years ago, in a presentation with Amazon CTO Werner Vogels, he talked about a similar conversation. As he said at the time, Amazon was never about selling anything. It was to build a large web business.

Looking at today’s top three cloud infrastructure vendors (Amazon, Microsoft, Google), they are all very good at building large businesses, and data center operations are a big part of it. In retrospect, it seems almost reasonable for bookstores to come up with the idea of ​​selling infrastructure services, but that was certainly not the case at the time.

In 2005, no one really knew what the cloud was. Or, if you knew it, it wasn’t a widely understood concept. I remember hearing the term for the first time in the 2008 timeframe at a Web 2.0 conference in Boston. There, Amazon, Google, and Salesforce representatives talked about what the cloud is and why it matters.

I remember IT professionals lined up with Mike for questions and comments and were openly hostile to the concept. They certainly didn’t share company data with the bookstore — until they shared it.

Even Seripsky himself did not fully understand it when he embarked. As he told Emily Chang of Bloomberg in a recent interview, “So the call I received was like this. It sounded intriguing, but what it was. I confess that I didn’t fully understand. “

As Andy Jassy explained the origin of the idea in a 2016 TechCrunch article, it happened during an executive offsite brainstorming session in 2003.

As the team worked, Jassy found that he was also very good at running infrastructure services such as computing, storage, and databases (due to previously clarified internal requirements). In addition, they have advanced skills in operating reliable, scalable, and cost-effective data centers as needed. As a low-margin business like Amazon, they had to be as lean and efficient as possible.

At that point, without a complete clarification, I began to come up with ideas about what AWS was and wondered if there were any additional businesses that would provide infrastructure services to developers.

And finally, when they adopted Seripsky in 2005, they did what they explained to Seripsky. They turned over the guts of the bookstore website and sold it back to their customers. It didn’t have much to do with selling books, but it did have to do with it — and the idea is a $ 60 billion business today.

