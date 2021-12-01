All Las Cruces hospitals and clinics offer monoclonal antibody injections to Covid-19





Las Cruces, New Mexico-Las Cruces patients suffering from Covid-19 do not need to drive to El Paso for monoclonal antibody infusion therapy.

“We are pretty busy every day,” said Andrew Cummins, a spokesman for the Memorial Medical Center.

The Food and Drug Administration has granted emergency use authorization for several monoclonal antibody therapies for patients affected by Covid-19. The FDA limits the scope of certain treatments and this month publishes an up-to-date fact sheet for healthcare providers.

Several healthcare providers have told ABC-7 that they have been assigned treatment by the state.

“Monoclonal antibodies are very useful for patients who meet the criteria for receiving them,” said Dr. Elias Saeed, director of the emergency department at Three Cross Regional Hospital. “The FDA has given us strict guidelines on which types of patients will benefit from it.”

Saeed told ABC-7 that the hospital treats 4-5 patients a day with an IV drip. He said that if the patient has hypoxemia, a low level of oxygen in the tissue, the patient is not eligible for treatment. FDA guidelines also require patients to show risk factors that indicate that they are more likely to progress to a serious illness.

“This drug can’t be given to anyone at random,” Saeed said. “There are strict guidelines.”

At the Memorial Medical Center, healthcare professionals support an average of 90 patients a week, according to Cummins. He said there was “increasing interest” in treatment.

A spokeswoman for the MountainView Regional Medical Center confirmed that the hospital is offering monoclonal antibody injections to patients referred by doctors.

Dr. Stephen Acosta, a physician at the Acosta Medical Clinic, said he had permission to administer the infusion two weeks ago. He believes his clinic is the only outpatient infusion center in the city.

I was referred by all local emergency medical care. ”

He said interested patients could schedule telemedicine appointments to determine if they were eligible for infusion.

“If they meet the criteria, we schedule them to be infused,” he said.

Memorial Medical Center (introduced by a doctor) Mountain View Regional Medical Center (introduced by a doctor) Three Cross Regional Hospital (limited to emergency departments) Dr. Steven Acosta of Acosta Medical Clinic (Patients can schedule appointments if they meet the criteria for telemedicine visits)

