Why Midmarket Trading Needs Technical Due Diligence





Especially in the mid-market, we are surprised that there is little due diligence of technology as part of investment, merger and acquisition transactions. I’m surprised that an investment, merger, or acquisition transaction relies heavily on the technology of that transaction to make sense in terms of both operational and financial growth.

Let’s take a closer look at each of these midmarket transaction types and the role that technology should play: the importance of technology due diligence.

investment

For investment transactions, the basic premise is that the company in which it is invested has the ability to grow and provide investors with a return on their investment. In today’s environment, hiring a lot of people doesn’t make you grow. Given that most mid-sized businesses have a hard time finding people, where do these hidden workers come from anyway?

The growth of midsize companies almost always means being able to use technology more effectively and digitize it. Therefore, private-equity investors need to be aware that they are investing in technology like any other type of investment in a company. Investors need to determine the ability of a company to scale to execute its current technology more efficiently, or know what it takes to start leveraging the technology. A company’s technical capabilities and capabilities are (or at least should be) what midsize investors are actually investing in.

merger

Mergers are challenging to work. The culture, values, processes, and systems of the two companies together require a great deal of effort to succeed. Even if it works, there is usually a lot of thrashing. Often, as part of a merger, a decision is made that a particular area of ​​one company will replace the other. The most important thing when two companies try to become one is how well the processes and systems of the two companies are integrated. Two companies that produce and deliver products and services in very different ways can mean that the coordination and integration of the two systems can be very difficult.

I have witnessed the merged company maintaining separate processes and systems for decades. Neither had a system that could integrate well with other companies. When this happens, the value of the merge is significantly reduced and the merge can be completely irrelevant. Before agreeing to a merger, the enterprise needs to know the level of integration capability and what it takes to integrate or transform the system as part of the merger. Merge without proper planning, which is possible to integrate, is a recipe for maintaining a disconnected heterogeneous system that largely defeats the purpose of the merge.

Get

Acquisitions occur in the midmarket for a variety of reasons, but one of the consistent attributes is growth. The midmarket acquisition is about the growth of the acquirer. Gain market share, acquire larger teams, acquire new customers, acquire new business units, and more. Often overlooked as part of an acquisition is the impact of growth on the company. Technology applications, data infrastructure, and systems.

Acquisitions that do not reach their full potential are often due to the lack of foresight in technology to support a growing company. My company has many mid-sized clients, and I bought another before working with them, but neither company’s technical status is mature, robust and integrated. I realized that it wasn’t extensible enough to support my company.

So what does technology due diligence look like? There are seven main areas of focus for technology due diligence.

1. Architecture, Technology Stack, and Infrastructure: Can It Be Appropriate, Support Business Needs, and Support Growth?

2. Data: Everything from governance to data repositories and systems.

3. Applications: Does your company implement or develop appropriate applications and use them effectively?

4. Security: Are your company’s systems, applications, and data properly secure?

5. Processes: Does your company have established processes for systems, applications, releases, documentation, and code?

6. Integration: How integrated are your enterprise systems and applications, and how ready are you ready to integrate with other enterprises?

7. People: Is the right person in the right seat?

An investment, merger, or acquisition that occurs without thorough technical due diligence is as bad as a transaction without financial due diligence. Private equity investors and companies that are part of M & A need to invest in as much technology due diligence as any other form of due diligence. The growth required as part of these transactions certainly depends on the technical horsepower of the companies involved.

Ryan Frederick is a principal of the technical consulting firm AWH (www.awh.net).

