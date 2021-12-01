GOG is struggling to stop the outflow of funds, so it commits again to the “DRM-free philosophy”





An interesting detail revealed in CD Projekt’s latest financial report is that while the company as a whole continues to make a lot of money, GOG on the digital storefront is losing it. GOG posted a loss of 4.8 million PLN ($ 1.15 million) in the third quarter of 2021 and a loss of 9.2 million PLN ($ 2.2 million) in the first nine months of this year. And as competition with Steam and Epic intensifies, CD Projekt decides it’s time to make some changes.

“When it comes to GOG, its performance is challenging and we recently took steps to improve our financial position,” said Piotr Nielubowicz, Chief Financial Officer of CD Projekt, on the investor phone (transcript). “. “First and foremost, GOG decided that we should focus more on our core business activities, which means we’re offering a selection of games with our own DRM-free philosophy.”

It’s interesting to see CD Projekt choosing a “return to roots” approach to changing GOG’s course. Launched in 2008 as a good old game that focuses on retro PC games and is a niche platform with no digital rights management: Unlike Steam, GOG users don’t need an external launcher In addition, you can download the complete game to your PC and do whatever you want. Or internet connection. But its big ambitions are the release of the optional launcher GOG Galaxy released in 2015 (the significantly updated GOG Galaxy 2.0 released in 2019 and in the’Open Beta’), and new game releases. Revealed by the growing attention of.

However, not all GOG fans are excited about the change in focus, and their dissatisfaction came to mind in September when the Hitman Game of the Year Edition arrived in stores. Despite being a big hit and a significant price cut, it was maliciously bombed with reviews due to online requirements, and many felt that they were violating GOG’s “no DRM” pledge. The backlash was strong enough that GOG apologized for removing the game from sale and releasing it.

GOG has always been Steam’s (very) younger brother. Initially, it opened up its own niche of running older games on current systems and releasing them cheaply without copy protection. But now it’s sandwiched between a huge Steam game and a weekly free game, and it seems that the number of exclusive products on the Epic Store is increasing. It’s no longer a wasteful option, it’s another store suffering from foot traffic.

The economic losses caused by GOG are primarily structural and explain internal changes. For example, by withdrawing from the Gwent Consortium, GOG will no longer be responsible for the costs incurred by the service (and will not be able to obtain any of it). It’s income, but obviously it doesn’t justify the cost). The same probably applies to CD Projekt online services that have been migrated to CD Projekt Red. They have been reduced because the external support operations provided by GOG are causing losses.

Later in the presentation, Nielubowicz revealed that the changes were mostly made behind the scenes and that the game “should not directly affect GOG sales” by CD Projekt or an external studio. However, the promise of increased curation and re-commitment to ensure and eliminate DRM is a consumer-focused commitment, in fact a plea to the existing fan base, and future stores. It will affect the front desk. This is probably what GOG needs if you want to be more than just a boutique platform for CD Projekt’s own games. I’ve contacted GOG for more information on future plans, but I’ll update them if I get a reply.

