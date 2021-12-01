Google and Qualcomm collaborate to accelerate AI development





Hear about data and AI strategies from CIOs, CTOs, and other executives and senior executives at the Future of Work Summit on January 12, 2022.detail

Qualcomm today announced a collaboration with Google Cloud at Snapdragon Summit 2021. Introduce the latter Neural Architecture Search to the Qualcomm platform. This move is designed to speed up the development of AI models at the edge.

Qualcomm claims that this announcement will make it the first system-on-chip (SoC) customer to offer Google Cloud Vertex AI neural architecture search services. It will be available first on the Snapdragon 8 and Gen 1 mobile platforms, and then on the Snapdragon portfolio across mobile, IoT, automotive and XR platforms.

With the spread of AI / ML hardware, the software stack, which is often composed of point solutions, is attracting attention. Optimization has developed an MLOps workflow for AI, and with this collaboration Qualcomm aims to speed up the development of AI models for cutting-edge Snapdragon.

Google Cloud announced Vertex AI Neural Architecture Search in May as an integrated platform for developing, deploying, and maintaining AI models. According to Google, the training model using Vertex AI requires almost 80% less lines of code than other platforms. From computing vision to language and structured data, Google claims the same toolkit used internally to enhance Google.

Vertex AI is made up of various tools, but Qualcomm specifically called for neural architecture search. As the name implies, we are trying to optimize the AI ​​model. The Vertex AI NAS is integrated into the Qualcomm Neural Processing SDK and runs on the Qualcomm AI Engine.

This collaboration allowed Qualcomm Technologies to build and optimize new AI models in weeks instead of months, and was thrilled with the impact it would have on people using Snapdragon-powered devices. June Yang, Vice President of Cloud AI and Industry. The Google Cloud solution is stated in a statement.

VentureBeat VentureBeat’s mission is to become a Digital Town Square for technical decision makers to acquire knowledge about innovative technology and trading. Our site provides important information about data technologies and strategies to guide you when you lead your organization. We encourage you to become a member of the community and visit the following sites:Discount access to newsletter gated sort reader content and valuable events such as Transform 2021: Become a member with advanced networking features and more

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://venturebeat.com/2021/11/30/google-and-qualcomm-collaborate-to-accelerate-ai-development/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos