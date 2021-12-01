Tufin Orchestration Suite Selected as Best Network Security Solution by 2021 Tech Ascension Awards





Suite easily automates security policy visibility, risk management, provisioning, and compliance across complex networks

Boston, November 30, 2021-(BUSINESS WIRE)-Tufin (NYSE: TUFN), a company that pioneered a policy-centric approach to security and IT operations, is today at the 2021 Tech Ascension Awards. Tufin has been recognized for its ability to enable automation and help businesses regain the visibility and control they need for their security policies, while increasing the agility of the entire business.

“This award is a testament to our team’s commitment to providing our customers with the best possible security policy automation solution,” said Ruvi Kitov, CEO and co-founder of Tufin. “Today’s enterprise network fragmentation is increasing the number of threats that need to be addressed. Policy-based automation eliminates security operational bottlenecks and allows enterprises to be agile without sacrificing security. You can improve your sex. “

The Tufin Orchestration Suite is a complete solution for automatically designing, provisioning, analyzing, and auditing security policy changes from applications to networks. This allows organizations to define and implement comprehensive security policies and quickly automate network changes while remaining in compliance with those policies. With Tufin, enterprises gain visibility and control across their networks, ensure continuous compliance with security standards, and incorporate security policies into their workflow and development pipelines.

David Campbell, CEO of TechAscension, said: .. “We are excited to admit that Tufin is a true technology pioneer.”

The Tech Ascension Awards recognize the best innovations in cybersecurity. The Tech Ascension Award screens over 500 cybersecurity applicants based on innovation, market research, and competitive differentiators. Class-leading vendors awarded by the Tech Ascension Awards showcase technologies that solve key industry challenges and deliver valuable business outcomes to their customers.

About Tech Ascension Awards The Tech Ascension Awards recognize companies that possess cutting-edge, innovative technologies that solve critical challenges in their respective markets. Tech Ascension winners outperform the crowded consumer and enterprise technology industries and are validated by independent organizations. Applicants are judged on the basis of innovation and uniqueness, market research (analyst reports, media coverage, customer case studies), hard performance statistics, and competitive differentiators. This award recognizes leaders in cybersecurity, DevOps, big data and consumer technology. For more information on Tech Ascension Awards, please visit www.techascensionawards.com.

TufinTufin (NYSE: TUFN) simplifies the management of the world’s largest and most complex network of thousands of firewalls and network devices, as well as a new hybrid cloud infrastructure. Enterprises choose the Tufin Orchestration Suite to be more agile in the face of ever-changing business demands while maintaining a robust security regime. This suite meets the need to reduce attack surface and increase visibility of secure and reliable application connections. With more than 2000 customers since its inception, Tufins network security automation allows companies to implement changes in minutes instead of days while improving security and business agility.

For more information, please visit www.tufin.com.

