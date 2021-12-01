Release date, time, leaks, skins, and issues for Fortnite x Jordan events





Fortnite has a new collaboration in the work, and this time it’s all about Jordan, Michael Jordan. Jordan 11 sneakers sell like pancakes, so the best chance to get them might be in creative mode. Below is an overview of everything you need to know about an event, including skins, leaked assets, and due dates. There’s a lot to cover, so jump into it right away.

When does the Fortnite x Jordan event start?

Reliable leaker Shiina BR was initially said to expect a Jordan-focused announcement on November 29th, but according to the latest words from iFire Monkey, the crossover will be announced until December 1st. not. For more information, look at locations such as the official Fortnite Twitter account.

This isn’t the first time Fortnite and Jordan have crossed the path. Epic Games

What is a Fortnite x Jordan event skin?

When it comes to cosmetics, the skins featured at the Fortnite x Jordan event take advantage of the aesthetics of the recently released Air Jordan 11 cool gray version. Looking at the leaked image from iFireMonkey, it is presumed to be purchased at the item shop. It features at least six different gray outfit designs, each accented with a pair of Cool Gray Jordan 11. The iconic Jumpman logo can also be found on the corresponding sweatshirts and pants.

Cosmetics are listed by these names:

Hangtime OutfitSwish OutfitAir Jordan II Back BlingDunk Emote

Early look of the new Jordan Cool Gray Skin

The first leak suggested that these Jordan skins were first offered to influencers and headed to the item shop on December 2nd. However, given that the details of these early leaks were a bit off, it wouldn’t be a shock if everything fell on the night of December. 1. Also note that the item shop is updated daily at 7pm in the east.

What does the Fortnite x Jordan leak say?

In addition to these estimated paid cosmetics, Jordan’s collaboration also includes new content from Fortnite Creative. The main draw is a new map called the Jumpman Zone. On this map, players scavenger hunt Air Jordan artifacts, complete trick shot challenges and unlock free rewards. Thanks to these data mines, you can get the sneak peaks of your map from iFireMonkey.

Initial appearance of the Jumpman Zone map

It’s not yet clear what the free perks are, or the specific challenges players need to complete to unlock them, but this page will probably be available on the morning of December 1st. I will do my best to update with that information.

The new skin design is much brighter than what fans saw in 2019.Epic Games

For now, the map shows some throwing toy spawners that allow players to throw a sufficient amount of basketball while these challenges are complete. You will also see some Jordan 11 renderings. This could be one of the artifacts you would expect to find in the Scavenger Hunt mentioned above.

Mesh design for Jordan related products

I don’t think this event will be as detailed as the 2019 Fortnite Jumpman Crossover, but with a little help from Fortnite Creative, it seems to bring a similar taste to the game.

