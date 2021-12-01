AWS Launches New Service for Automotive – TechCrunch





AWS today announced two new initiatives for the automotive industry at its annual re: Invent conference. One is the new product AWS FleetWise. This is a new service that makes it easy for automakers to collect and retrieve sensors and telemetry data from vehicle fleets. The other is AWS Automotive. This is a broad industry-specific initiative that brings together the company’s various products under one umbrella, similar to other AWS industry solutions such as AWS for Industrial.

Collecting sensor data is not always new to automakers. However, FleetWise is committed to providing an end-to-end solution that offers a lot of flexibility. You may want to smartly filter your car data to reduce the amount of data transferred to the cloud, get data only from specific sensors such as engine temperature, or actually get all the data. It is up to the individual car manufacturer to determine the required data.

Mike Tzamaloukas, general manager of AWS Automotive at AWS, said that no matter what data is used, to get started with FleetWise, manufacturers first describe and model vehicles and their sensors using open source vehicle signal specifications. Said you need to. Many car makers have already adopted it.

AWS then provides the car manufacturer with the source code to interact with FleetWise and collect the data. The car manufacturer’s developer can get this code and modify it as needed to incorporate it into the vehicle gateway. Engineers, on the other hand, can start building data collection campaigns to retrieve data from real vehicle fleets.

“The possibilities of data acquisition campaigns are endless. Data acquisition campaigns are pushing the boundaries in terms of intelligent data filtering across the fleet, not just time-based, but event-based,” Tzamaloukas said. Explains. “So we want automakers to be able to capture terabytes of data from different cars of all kinds with much higher signal-to-noise ratios.”

Tzamaloukas expects the FleetWise to be generally available in 2022 and will be available for purchase around 2024. Much of this data may remain on the car manufacturer’s backend, but it is also available to drivers. Probably available in the form of a more detailed monthly vehicle health report.

Regarding AWS for Automotive, he said that Dean Phillips of AWS, who leads this initiative, sees it as a way to clarify the capabilities of AWS in the industry. “We are very excited because AWS for Automotive is very helpful in clarifying AWS’s various solutions to our customers,” he said. These solutions include a variety of solution areas that automakers can adopt as needed, from state-of-the-art autonomous mobility services to product engineering support, supply chain tracking, and digital customer engagement solutions.

