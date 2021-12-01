University of California, Davis Launches Cloud Innovation Center Using Amazon





The University of California, Davis Health announced this week that it has launched a new Cloud Innovation Center.

Equipped with Amazon Web Services and billed as the first of its kind, CIC works to enable the exchange of ideas among clinicians, patients, developers and students. He said the healthcare system will promote design and prototype tools aimed at promoting the fairness of digital care.

“Digital health equity has been a front-line issue, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic,” David Rubalski, CEO of the University of California, Davis, said in a statement.

“Many of the poorly serviced communities are struggling to get the care they need, and the digital divide is only expanding,” Lubarsky added. “We are committed to finding innovative ways to make medical access accessible to all patients, regardless of who they are or where they live.”

Important reason

According to the organization, UC Davis Health and AWS each promise their staff to investigate digital health equity issues through CIC, along with clinicians, students, groups and communities.

Areas of potential exploration include remote patient care challenges and medical technology discrepancies, as well as related hurdles such as transportation.

The institution publishes the findings with its open source capabilities so that others can access and build it.

The University of California, Davis said the CIC is part of the Digital Collaboration for Innovation and Verification (CoLab) and acts as a liaison between various stakeholders.

Keisuke Nakagawa, Executive Director of the University of California, Davis and Innovation Director of Digital CoLab, said:

“Collaboration with Amazon Web Services provides tools to unleash the neurological spirit of clinicians, patients and developers in the region,” added Nakagawa.

Big trend

The University of California, Davis says it was the first academic medical center to launch this type of CIC on AWS, but Amazon’s focus on cloud-driven medical technology is nothing new.

In 2017, Amazon’s then director of health care and life sciences, Steve Halliwell, told Healthcare IT News that cloud computing could make healthcare organizations more agile in terms of innovation and growth. rice field.

“Technical lock-in isn’t a concept that applies to customers building on AWS because it’s easy to switch to another technology if it makes sense for you and your patients,” he said. Told.

More recently, this year AWS introduced AWS for Health. This is a set of services aimed at helping healthcare and life sciences organizations reach their goals.

On record

Kim Maheras, Vice President of the Company, said: AWS Education, State and Local Government.

Kat Jercich is a Senior Editor of Healthcare IT News. Twitter: @kjercichEmail: [email protected] Healthcare IT News is a publication of HIMSS Media.

