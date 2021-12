If you love cool spaceships, you really should play Farming Simulator 22

Is it fun to lock the S-foil to the attack position while maneuvering the X-Wing? Do you like when Serenity spins one engine and pulls Krazy Ivan’s maneuver with fireflies? What if a science fiction spacecraft slowly lowers aisles, stretches its wings, or slowly moves metal moving parts into place to make a cool ship look even cooler?

For the record, the Farming Simulator 22 vehicle will give you the same sense of joy. In fact, anyone who loves cool spaceships will love the rides and equipment of Farming Simulator 22. It’s not zooming in space or exploding the TIE fighter. You’re just packing hay, harvesting millet, and spraying pesticides on the fields. But don’t worry if these machines aren’t completely happy to see.

Look at this sucker below. After removing the tread and firing two rockets, the spacecraft (probably called the Scorpion) prepares the cruiser for laser firing.

I haven’t actually tried the Farming Simulator series, so with the FS22 I wanted to get used to it. What is the easiest crop to cultivate? I thought it was probably grass. The grass grows naturally, doesn’t it? And you reap it, and you’re done. I decided to start as a pasture farmer to keep things simple.

Grass is, after all, very complex. Yes, they grow and mow, but there are machines that spin and dry the grass, line up, turn into bales, and collect bales. The grass is very complicated. If you want to turn it into hay, it’s even more so. And it’s super expensive. But these machines are great to see in action.

They are spaceships, I tell you. Are you preparing to line up the cut grass or are you trying to attack the Death Star? Are those grass bales rolling back or are they nearby mines? Screw in the Millennium Falcon, I have a Berthoud Bruin 4200.

After a complete failure to create a profitable pasture empire (the $ 500,000 spent on hours of work and equipment made only a few thousand dollars), I went to an equipment store and a lot. I rented a car and unfolded them in the parking lot. Even things that didn’t look interesting in the shop window usually did something cool when I unfolded them. like this:

What does it do? I don’t remember. It’s like a track, probably collecting beats or something. But I could see the baby unfold all day long, or at least until he leased whatever this was and jumped into the cockpit:

Is it even better when they are red? Yes, I think it is:

Almost all random farm equipment does great things when you climb up, turn it on, and press a button. I know I’m burning the rest of my cash by leasing cars, staring at them, and returning them, but I can’t help it. I may be driving around a mountain of cut grass, but I feel like I’m flying up in space.

