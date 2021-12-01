Users revolt when Microsoft bolts its short-term lending app to Edge





Microsoft has a number of problems planning to integrate short-term funding apps into the company’s Edge browser. With this app, users can buy immediately and make payments in the future.

In recent years, Edge has been attracted to the security of Microsoft browsers, along with features such as immersive reading, collections (storing web pages and notes in categorized notebooks), vertical tabs, and the ability to take screenshots directly. Increased user followers. From a web page.

Two weeks ago, Microsoft announced plans to burn an app called Zip directly to Edge. The so-called “buy now, pay later” app was formerly known as Quadpay, but shoppers don’t have to wait until the full amount is paid, splitting the purchase into equal installments and splitting the item. You can pay in advance. It didn’t take long for howling and bruxism to begin.

According to one user, all this feels very unnecessary for the browsing experience. The user continued:

do not want. I don’t want to push out all the shopping and discovery features. These kinds of things need to be separated into extensions. I’ve always been interested in ultra-fast browsers that are secure but use minimal resources. Edge on the Mac is getting heavier and heavier.

Stop turning all of this on by default, or at least offer the option of a “core” experience that is basic browsing and enhanced security. Currently, every time I set up Edge on a new computer or move between channels, I spend about 5-6 minutes making sure that all the extra crap is disabled.

Another reviewer wrote:

You are starting to overdo these third party integrations and services. This is just sneaky, the edge is in danger of feeling dirty to use. Edge is more than just a random browser, it’s the default (more difficult to change) for the world’s most important desktop operating systems. This entails not only benefits, but also responsibility to the user. This is not the way. Don’t overdo these unnecessary cash earners and ruin a good browser. Stop it before Edge is known to be adware trash.advertisement

Brotoware

Microsoft says it doesn’t charge a fee to connect users to loan providers, but as many commenters below point out, the statement is big enough to drive a truck. There is a loophole. A Microsoft spokeswoman did not say whether the company received other forms of compensation.

To be fair to Microsoft, Edge isn’t the only browser that comes with suspicious bloatware. Perhaps one of the most privacy-protecting browsers, Brave welds its own crypto wallet to its products (to counter fake wallet extensions on the surface), sends and receives NFTs, and with decentralized apps. Native support for connections and interactions. Buy and send DApps, and cryptocurrencies.

Zip does not work with the general short-term loan income model. There is no interest rate. Instead, as long as payments are made on time, the company will charge $ 1 for each installment, so in most cases it will be $ 4. That’s not a bad price for a Zip maximum of $ 1,000, or even a $ 100 purchase. However, if you buy a Zip of at least $ 35, the fee will be over 11%.

Most critics who blame Microsoft have focused on the money-making look of this feature, but the bigger issue is managing users and merchants. Adding this feature will increase the attack surface of your browser. This means more vulnerable lines of code that hackers can exploit.

In addition, the company hasn’t yet explained whether integrating this app into Edge will make users’ browsing habits clearer. Microsoft also automatically opts in for merchants, and those who don’t want to join must opt ​​out retroactively.

Getting all Edge users to run this app on their device can be a daunting task. Zip has been a standalone app for years, and there’s no reason to end its opt-in arrangement. If this isn’t known to Microsoft yet, it should now be clear.

A post updated to note the loopholes in Microsoft’s statement regarding pricing.

