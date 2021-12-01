



On its home page Doodle, Google honors Lotfi Zadeh, an Azerbaijani computer scientist who came up with the idea of ​​”fuzzy logic.”

The life of Lotfi the Day

Lotfi Aliaskerzadeh was later changed to “Lotfi Aliasker Zadeh” and was born on February 4, 1921 in Baku, Azerbaijan, where his father, a journalist, was assigned from Iran. In 1931, at the age of 10, Zade and his family returned to Tehran, Iran.

While attending the University of Arbolts, Zade was inspired by an American missionary who worked there and began his desire to live in the United States someday. After earning a degree in electrical engineering from the University of Tehran, several countries invaded Iran from 1941, leaving Iran on the turbulent Lotfi The Day, and his wife took root and moved to Philadelphia.

The question is not whether I am American, Russian, Iranian, Azerbaijani, or anything else. I have been shaped by all these people and cultures, and I feel very comfortable among them all.

Lotfi the Day

From there, he studied at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and later earned a PhD. I became an assistant professor from Columbia University in 1950. In 1959, Lotfi The Day joined the Department of Electrical and Electronic Engineering at the University of California, Berkeley, including computer science. In the years that followed, many other schools followed suit, expanding computer science research to university campuses around the world.

However, Lotfi Zadeh’s greatest contribution to computer science came in the form of a dissertation called the “fuzzy set.” Generally speaking, mathematics and computers treat things in a dual way. That is, something can be either true (1) or false (0). In contrast, the real world is rarely so completely polarized, and most are in the middle. In the “Fuzzy Set” paper and the subsequent “Fuzzy Mathematics” field, Zade shows the usefulness of an infinite number of decimal places from 0 to 1.

One practically useful example of Lotfi Zadeh’s fuzzy math is the car’s automatic braking system. In the binary system, it will only be true or false if the car in front is too close, and the brakes will be fully applied immediately. In the fuzzy system, the brakes are “not pressed” (0) to “fully pressed” (1) as the vehicle in front steadily approaches from “safe” (0) to “unsafe” (1). ) Can be steadily adjusted.

As for why Google chose to celebrate Lotfi Zadeh today, the “Fuzzy Set” paper was first submitted on November 30, 1964 and finally published in 1965.

Zadeh has decades of career in education, including more than 50 PhDs. student. Lotfi Zadeh died at home in Berkeley, California and was buried in Baku, Azerbaijan. Elsewhere in Baku, you can find his own statue, along with a technical laboratory dedicated in honor of him.

Lotfi Zadeh Google Doodle

To best honor Lotfi Zadeh, Google created his own artwork surrounded by the letters “Google”. One section of Doodle has a graph intended to serve as an example of the most well-known “fuzzy set” of Zadeh.

Specifically, the three large triangles blue, yellow, and red overlap to create two small triangles, green and orange. The green and orange triangles are a great illustration of the fuzzy set so you can ask if the area of ​​the green triangle is blue. The answer is blue to some extent. But it is just as true that the area is yellow. Like many things in life, there are shades in between.

On the Google Doodle blog, you can find some ideas shared by Lotfi Zadeh’s son, providing first-hand insights into men’s lives and homes.

The best way to explain life at Zade’s house was “serious.” Lotfi was a serious companion. The “party” for him was a gathering of ultra-intelligent index scholars for dinner. When I heard the resulting conversation, I was always impressed with how eloquent my dad was and how he seemed to understand the problem at hand. As my father said, “there are different levels of understanding.” His understanding was extraordinary.

Norman the day

