How Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning are Changing the Future of Renewable Energy





Hadi Ganjineh is Head of IT, Integrated Tech & Innovation at Super Energy Corp., focusing on cutting-edge digital business, technology and innovation.

We use energy in many ways in our lives, such as lighting homes, driving appliances, and fueling cars. There are two main types of energy: renewable energy and non-renewable energy. Non-renewable energy includes fossil fuels such as natural gas, oil and coal. But these energy sources come from nature itself. It is not possible to update immediately. This means that these resources will be completely exhausted in the next few years.

In addition, fossil fuels emit greenhouse gases that cause global warming. Carbon dioxide emissions reached record highs in 2018, according to a report released by the Global Carbon Project. Renewable energies, on the other hand, include infinitely available energy sources such as sunlight, air and water. These resources are renewable and emit very little harmful gas.

Over the last decade, many developed countries around the world have shifted their focus to the production of renewable energy. The government plans to rely on green energy. It’s great to see the development of the renewable energy industry. Still, the industry has its own set of challenges because it relies on getting energy from sources that we can’t control. Also, these resources are not available in the same amount in all different parts of the globe.

With advances in technology, domains such as AI and machine learning have emerged. They have the ability to transform the renewable energy industry. By harnessing the power of AI, utilities can get better forecasts, manage grids, and schedule maintenance. All these use cases are explained in a little more detail below.

Artificial intelligence and machine learning in the renewable energy industry

You may be confused about the difference between artificial intelligence and machine learning. Let’s shed some light on these technologies before diving into their importance in the renewable energy industry. Artificial intelligence is a major area of ​​predictive technology. This includes domains such as machine learning, neural networks, and data science.

Simply put, artificial intelligence mimics the role of humans, allowing systems to perform tasks in a nearly human-like way and mimic human intelligence. Machine learning is a new subset of AI created in 1959 by IBM computer scientist Arthur Samuel. Over the next few decades, as big data continues to grow and grow, the need to learn from it to maximize machine performance and predict potential future outcomes has increased, and ML is today with us. Was shaped into something that I knew and loved. Netflixs recommendation engine, self-driving car, etc. Machine learning is an AI application that provides machines with improvements, knowledge acquisition, and learning from experience over time through specific algorithms from data. Let’s see how AI and ML technology are changing the energy of the future.

predict

Renewable energy will undoubtedly be in the future, but one major challenge associated with it is unpredictability. Renewable energy depends primarily on resources such as sunlight, airflow and water. All of these resources are associated with uncontrollable weather. Artificial intelligence has helped us overcome this challenge because it is a reliable tool for predicting weather.

It uses machine learning to analyze current and past weather data and provide accurate forecasts. Power companies use that forecast data to manage their energy systems. With good forecasts, businesses produce and store renewable energy. If the predictions are bad, the utility will manage the load accordingly. They plan the problem and, with the help of fossil fuels, do not interrupt the power supply.

Grid management

Another important aspect of renewable energy systems is grid management. Artificial intelligence and machine learning also play a vital role in this area. These technologies use data analysis to predict household energy consumption. The forecast is based on a specific part of the year and also takes into account the data from the previous year.

This keeps utilities informed about the amount of energy they will need in the coming days. Based on this, you can manage the grid without stopping. Higher consumption can increase energy production. Alternatively, in some areas of the year, production can be reduced to avoid waste when energy consumption is low.

maintenance

No matter how well the power grid is managed, it may require maintenance. It is important to run the entire system efficiently. With the power of AI and machine learning, you can easily predict specific parts of your system that need maintenance.

The utility can notify consumers about grid maintenance when it is updated in future maintenance work. Regular maintenance means that consumers can be aware of future power outages. What we are currently witnessing is a power outage without an early announcement.

remove

AI and machine learning have the potential to completely reshape the renewable energy industry. We are already seeing the difference it has made. Over the next few years, these technologies will affect both utilities and consumers. Power companies will have tools for better forecasting, grid management, and most importantly, maintenance scheduling. The impact on consumers comes in the form of green energy interruptions and pre-renewals for regular maintenance on the grid.

In the near future, AI is expected to benefit the renewable energy industry in more ways. Suppose you run a renewable energy-based power company and haven’t harnessed the power of AI and ML yet. It’s better to be slower than not implementing it. There are several platforms that provide AI and ML solutions to the utility industry, including Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud, AWS, DeepMind, and IBM Watson. You can schedule a demonstration at one of these companies to see how AI and ML can be integrated with your current system to maximize profit and productivity for your company.

