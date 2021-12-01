HP Chromebook x360 14a Review





Over the last decade, Chromebooks have solidified their position in the laptop space and have been tailored for purposes such as browsing the Internet on cheaper machines and processing email and Google Docs. The convertible 2-in-1 Chromebook, which can be used as a tablet, is new in this scene. This year, several models were launched, including excellent premium options such as the $ 500- $ 600 Acer Chromebook Spin 514. However, if you think you’re paying too much for a Chrome OS convertible, use the HP Chromebook x360 14a. A $ 330 hybrid that offers excellent performance at an affordable price. Its sloppy display, substandard speakers, and inaccurate touchpad limit its appeal compared to its Acer and other luxury Chromebooks, but it’s still worth checking out at its price point.

Pretty in chrome

Wrapped in clean metallic silver, the Chromebook x360 14a has 4GB of RAM and 64GB of eMMC storage. It’s close to the bottom of the barrel in terms of memory and storage, but it’s good enough for the cloud-based tasks that are the basis of Chrome OS. Our review unit, Model 14a-ca0022nr, acts as both a tablet and a laptop and utilizes the Intel Pentium Silver N5000, a quad-core budget CPU found on many low-cost laptops.

This Pentium isn’t a seasoned processor, but it’s better than the cheaper Celeron cousin, which has a very cheap Chromebook along with low-end chips like MediaTek. The 1.1GHz chip provides amazingly clean performance for the HP x360 14a, but you can choose additional horsepower by purchasing a model with the Pentium Silver N5030 for just $ 30. (See the guide for choosing the best laptop CPU.)

Regardless of the chip configuration, you will spend time on Gmail, Google Workspace, Google Play, and YouTube using Google’s Chrome OS. This is sufficient for casual Internet users, especially those already built into Google’s software infrastructure. The equivalent of many popular programs, Android, is available in the Google Play Store as an app or extension, so you should be able to adapt it to affordable Windows laptop features with just a few downloads.

The Chromebook x360 14a weighs 3.3 pounds, which is pretty standard for a 14-inch laptop, but a bit heavier if you’re considering folding the keyboard and holding the device as a tablet in one hand. For comparison, the Asus Detachable Chromebook CM3 weighs about 1.12 pounds, but the keyword is “removable.” Tablets without a keyboard are always lighter than larger laptops. HP’s 0.7 x 12.8 x 8.7 inch (HWD) frame, which you would expect from a 14-inch notebook when used, looks more compact due to its rounded corners.

The lid has a regular Chrome insignia and the HP logo in the center. The two silver hinges hold the keyboard and screen together and easily flip back and forth with enough resistance, so it’s comfortable to fold and doesn’t feel like snapping the machine in half. Overall, the quality of the build is more than enough.

On the other hand, the screen is not so much. The resolution of the 14-inch IPS touch panel is limited to 1,366 x 768 pixels, which makes the image dull when playing video or displaying the image. Its low 220 knit rating brightness does not benefit it at all. The display is disappointing, especially when you think of this as a convertible laptop. Such a low resolution 14-inch screen isn’t very fun to use, and the glossy reflective surface makes it difficult to find the right viewing angle. An 11-inch Chromebook might be 1,366 x 768, but this screen size clearly shows the roughness of the resolution.

In addition to the screen, there is a 720p web camera at the top of the display with two dual array microphones for video chat.

Room for an improved touchpad

The chassis of the HP Chromebook x360 14a is rugged, but the same isn’t true for the touchpad. The touchpad is dangerous and slow to respond. This could cause navigation to stumble during testing and impair the smooth performance of the system. Touch screens, on the other hand, are responsive and easy to use in both landscape and portrait orientations.

The speakers on the side of the keyboard are quite loud, but they vibrate inside the chassis when the volume is high. The keyboard benefits from HP’s savings, with a familiar Chrome OS layout and comfortable spacing, an oversized Control and Alt button at the bottom left, and a browser and system command keys at the top.

When it comes to I / O ports, the Chromebook x360 14a doesn’t have much, but it turns out to be a bit surprising. The USB Type-A and Type-C ports decorate the right side of the machine, right next to the two volume control buttons. On the left side is a headphone jack, a microSD card reader, a power button, and another USB-C port. Finding multiple USB-C ports on an affordable Chromebook is a nice surprise and can help charging other devices. Wi-Fi 5 (not 6) and Bluetooth 5 complete the Chromebook’s connectivity.

Chromebook x360 14a Test: Benefits of High (and Low)

To properly benchmark the HP Chromebook x360 14a, we competed with several rivals with comparable prices and components. I chose the Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 2, Dell Chromebook 11, the latest HP Chromebook x2 removable, Acer Chromebook Spin 311. With the exception of the HP Chromebook x2 with ARM, each uses an Intel Celeron processor. 4GB of RAM.

Chromebook benchmarks begin with CrXPRT2 from Principled Technologies, a Chrome OS test suite that measures the speed at which the system performs day-to-day tasks such as applying effects to photos and encrypting files. It also measures some more special tasks, such as analyzing DNA sequences. The HP Chromebook x360 14a came to the top, but the rest of the packs weren’t too late. All of these laptops go beyond the ability to handle student word processing and web browsing needs.

The next benchmark test we deploy is browser-based Basemark Web 3.0. It evaluates how well a PC can run a web application. In this test, the Chromebook x360 topped again by a much larger margin.

I can’t run the Windows version of UL’s PCMark on my Chromebook, so I’ll use the Android version downloaded from the Google Play store. Both simulate everyday workflows such as word processing, web browsing, and data analysis to provide an overall performance score. The Chromebook x360 14a performed well, but fell to 4th place overall, surpassing only the Galaxy Chromebook 2.

Another well-known benchmark we are running is the Android version of Geekbench 5. This is a multi-core CPU test designed to simulate real-world applications, from PDF rendering and speech recognition to machine learning. The Chromebook x360 has taken revenge here. I posted a 4-digit score in one of the only two in the test group. Unfortunately, it still lags behind HP’s stable version, the Chromebook x2.

Next is GFXBench 5.0. This is a cross-platform GPU benchmark for stress testing both low and high level gaming routines. It’s important to remember that Chromebooks aren’t specifically for budget games. In fact, all Chromebooks in the test group showed terrible performance here. No system reached 8 frames per second in the demanding 1440p Aztec archaeological test, and the 1080p car chase run had only three managed double-digit frame rates. If you are interested in games on a budget, we recommend using a Windows gaming laptop.

Run a 720p video of the open source Blender movie Tears of Steel to test your laptop’s battery. The display is 50% bright, 100% loud, and turns off Wi-Fi until the system taps out. If your computer does not have enough storage to hold the video file, play it from an external solid-state drive.

The Chromebook x360 14a said it finished in 4th place and just before the 7-hour mark. This is a disappointing result, especially when it comes to low resolution screens. The Dell Chromebook 11 has the highest ratings and is suitable for children’s Chromebooks that are likely to spend a lot of time away from the outlet.

Reasonable 2 to 1 bargain

The HP Chromebook x360 14a is an attractive choice for an inexpensive 2-in-1 laptop, betrayed primarily by a dim display and a poor touchpad. Still, it’s not very good for tablets and laptops. If you’re looking for a more powerful yet reasonably priced convertible, we recommend Acer’s Chromebook Spin 514, the top pick in this category. Still, HP is a casual internet user with limited student needs and budget.

Strong Points

Responsive touch screen

Crisp performance

Cool design

Disadvantages

Low resolution display

Inconsistent touchpad

Poor speaker quality

Conclusion

The HP Chromebook x360 14a is an affordable convertible that doesn’t perform well due to its dim display, poor speakers, and inconsistent trackpad.

