Twitch’s latest moderation tool discovers accounts trying to circumvent channel bans – TechCrunch





Twitch introduced a new way for streamers to fight accounts and streamers to circumvent channel-level bans on Tuesday. The automated tool is called “suspicious user detection” and can find users who are trying to circumvent the ban. This gives users moderating Twitch channels more ways to deal with potentially disruptive behavior before they start. The company announced that a new ban avoidance detection tool will be back in August.

The company says it has developed a tool that directly responds to community feedback seeking more robust moderation options to handle users popping up with new accounts after being banned. After an account is flagged as “potential” or “potential” ban evasion, the channel moderator can choose to take action manually on that account.

Messages sent by accounts flagged as potentially violating will be automatically screened from chat until reviewed by the moderator. For channels that want to be moderated and more aggressive, you can turn on the same settings for accounts that are flagged as potentially banned. Mods can also manually add users to the suspicious account list for more detailed monitoring of users.

Twitch says that, like any other automated moderating tool, false positives can occur, but we hope to balance proactive detection with machine learning systems with human intervention. increase. “You are an expert on your community and you need to make a final call on who can participate,” Twitch wrote in a blog post, after training on input from human moderators, the system time. He added that it would be improved with.

Twitch sees the new ban avoidance detection system as a modular solution alongside AutoMod. This allows moderators to see potentially harmful messages in chat. Also, an option that Twitch added last month requires users to verify their account before chatting. .. Twitch users can sign up for five accounts with one phone number, but channel bans affect all accounts linked to that number and are an easy evasion for anyone trying to circumvent platform policies. It will be one of the measures.

Twitch streamers have long urged companies to do more to protect creators, especially those who are most vulnerable to online harassment. This year alone, the #ADayOffTwitch and #TwitchDoBetter campaigns have raised awareness of marginalized creators facing widespread abuse on the platform and urged the company to respond.

“There was a lot of conversation about botting, hatred attacks, and other forms of harassment of left-behind creators,” the company tweeted at the time. “You are asking us to do better, and we know we need to do more to tackle these issues.”

Twitch’s long-standing lack of discovery tools has already made success on the platform a daunting task for underrated creators, but targeted harassment campaigns have made things worse. A pile of Twitch payment data leaked last month drew a tough picture of the diversity of the top layers of successful streaming. There, the top creators are almost universally white men.

In May, Twitch added more than 350 tags to allow users to find streamers by identifiers such as gender, gender, race, and abilities. This update was an overdue step to facilitate discovery on the platform and reveal a wider variety of creators, but without the right moderating tools, many users will find that the system is for the community. I was worried that it might be causing targeted harassment. In September, Twitch took the unusual step of suing two users associated with thousands of bots driving mass harassment campaigns.

