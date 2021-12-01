Amazon Echo or Google Nest? it depends.





Honolulu (HawaiiNewsNow)-Personal assistants such as Amazon Alexa and Google Nest products are popular every year.

There are millions and millions of these devices that live in homes across the country. Alexa is different. 1 You’re in use, but don’t miss Google Nest Hub, especially if you don’t live in the Amazon world.

I went out and bought both Amazon Echo Show and Google Nest Hub and compared the two so that I could decide which was the best for me or the best gift for others.

I’m comparing Google Nest Hub and Echo Show 5 for Alexa. Due to the large screen of NestHub, some of the comparisons aren’t quite fair, but both are priced similarly and are around $ 50.

Nest Hub is currently priced from the regular $ 100 price tag.

Both do much of what you want to do with your digital assistant. EchoShow and Google Nest Hub are great at answering questions, forecasting weather, updating news, and getting sports scores. Both stream music from Spotify and Pandora, but only Alexa can stream music from Amazon Music.

Speakers are just as good, but not great. It’s okay if you play a little background music in your kitchen or computer, but if you want good sound, we recommend connecting via external speakers or Bluetooth. Both devices are touch-enabled, so you can treat them like any other tablet.

Amazon Echo devices work with ring cameras and doorbells, Eufy Robo-vacs, and Blink security cameras. These are owned by Amazon and will not work with Google Nest or the Google Assistant, which powers Nest Hub and Chromecast devices.

If you have a lot of Amazon products that you want your assistant to control, such as your Fire TV device, your only choice is the Alexa device.

Google Nest Hub, on the other hand, can do some things that your Echo device can’t.

Here are just a few of the differences:

Google Hub will play videos from YouTube better. Ask Alexa to play the YouTube video, and the shell uses the Amazon browser Silk to call and search YouTube.com. With a Google Chromecast-enabled hub, all you have to do is request a video and it will start playing and you will be presented with several other options. The EchoShow 5 has a camera for video calls to other Alexa devices and apps. NestHub doesn’t have a camera. When you make a video call, you aren’t visible to the person you’re calling, but you can see them if you answer with a camera-enabled hub or use the Google Duo app on your smartphone. Both are fine for scheduling meetings and calendar events, but primarily using Gmail, Nest Hub is great at syncing them to Google Calendar. Some smart home devices seem to work better with NestHub. When I use my Echo Show 5 to connect to a Philips Hue light, it seems to have many connectivity issues. Nest Hub connects them to the Nanoleaf Light Kit without any problems. Alexa devices have tens of thousands of skills that can be used to protect your home and more. With the right skills installed, just say Alexa and Im will leave and the shell will hear smoke detectors and shatters of glass. If she detects one of them, she will be notified by phone. Instead of saying Alexa on your Echo device, you need to use two words. Hey Google to respond. If you’re worried about microphones, both devices have the same security concerns. Record everything you say. You can turn off the microphone on both the Echo Show and Nest Hub. You can cast anything on your smartphone to Google Chromecast devices, including Nest Hub. Amazon Echo Show is easy to set up because you are logged in to your Amazon account. .. Just connect to your home WiFi. Setting up NestHub isn’t too difficult, but if you haven’t done so already, you’ll need to download the Google Home app, scan the QR code, and log in to WiFi on your device.

So which one should I choose? If you have fully invested in Amazon Echo Sphere, the answer is simply an echo device. As mentioned earlier, you can’t call the security camera on your screen unless you’re on Google Hub’s Nest camera. If you’re using a ring doorbell and a camera and want to be able to see them on your screen, the Echo Dot is your only choice.

If not, and if you are using many Google products such as YouTube, YouTube TV, Gmail, Google Calendar, we recommend checking out Nest Hub.

Amazon and Google don’t work well together. You cannot purchase Google Nest Hub on Amazon. You can’t buy an Alexa device at Walmart, but you can find Nest Hub at Walmart. Best Buy and Target sell both products.

Echo devices are currently sold out at Amazon and many other retailers. The earliest delivery date I have just found is after January 1st.

