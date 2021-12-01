Founder of Cadenza Innovation to discuss battery safety at ESA





Cleantech Serial Entrepreneur Dr. Christina Lampe-Onnerud also attends closing keynote MIT Technology Review Innovator Festival under 35

Wilton, Connecticut, November 30, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE)-Cadenza Innovation, an award-winning provider of safe, low-cost, energy-dense lithium-ion-based storage solutions, is today founded and CEO Dr. Christina Lampe-Onnerud will investigate battery safety during presentations at both the ESA Energy Storage Annual Conference & Expo and the POWERGEN International Conference. The event will introduce battery pioneers to discuss advances in the design of lithium-ion-based battery cells, packs and modules, and climate change.

In particular, the news announced that it has begun collaborating with Rockwell Automation, the world’s largest company specializing in industrial automation and digital transformation, to build the industry’s highest performing battery cell production line. Continue to Cadenza Innovation.

Famous for developing and commercializing lithium-ion batteries, Dr. Lampe-Onnerud is extremely popular, from energy storage, battery safety, climate change and clean technology to new financial and partnership models and female entrepreneurs. Is a speaker. Dr. Lampe-Onnerud, winner of the MIT Technology Review Innovator Under 35 Award, will attend the closing keynote of the publication 2021 event. At this event, all past and present Innovator Under 35 Honorees will bring the future of biomedicine, computing, energy and robotics.

Below are details and links to attending the Dr. Lampe-Onneruds event.

Breakout of ESA Energy Storage Annual Conference and Expo: Thursday, December 2, 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm MSTS Summary: The largest network of generators and solution providers engaged in power generation and At this panel at the Business Hub, Dr. Lampe Onerud; Sharon Bonesteel, ESS Code and Safety Team Leader for the Salt River Project; Arizona Public Services Energy Innovation Advisor, Distributed Energy Resources Daniel Clark; Cody Hill, Senior Vice President for Battery Systems, REV Renewables And Andrew Kaplan, Pierce Atwood LLP partner, discusses how the safe deployment of battery energy storage is critical to the success of the Storage Decade. Hosted by Paul Hayes, General Manager of American Fire Technologies, this session explores best practices for deploying and managing safety considerations in urban and large environments, as well as the latest updates to fire safety codes and test protocols. To do. MIT Technology Review: Innovators Under 35 Festival Awards and Impact Wednesday, December 8th 1:05 1:25 pm ESTS Summary: This event is the pioneer of all the pioneers of the MIT Technology Review Innovators Under 35 global community. Celebrate the people, humanitarians and entrepreneurs. They took in their big ideas and bold thoughts and made them happen. In this fireside chat, moderated by Valo Health founder and CEO Dave Berry, Dr. Lampe-Onnerud and Inty Gronneberg, co-founder and CEO of Ichthion, an innovator under the age of 35, will be awarded for experience and technical success. Share the impact on your journey. POWERGEN International Conference Deploying Energy Storage Systems in Urban Environments: Safety Promoting Global Growth Opportunities Friday, January 28, 8:30 AM CSTS Summary: Energy Storage Systems (ESS) are important in the transition and will be in the future It is clear that is also important. From fossil fuels to clean energy. However, despite already showing compelling economics in multiple transmission and distribution grid connection scenarios, ESS deployments are limited in urban areas due to the safety concerns inherent in legacy battery architectures. It remains. However, lithium-ion batteries are inherently unsafe. How they are designed has a direct impact on their safety. In this session at a world-leading power generation event for utilities, technology providers and electricity producers, Dr. Lampe-Onnerud provides actionable insights into short-term and long-term urban ESS opportunities.

In addition to collaborating with Rockwell Automation, Cadenza Innovation formed a partnership with Turtle & Hughes, one of the leading distributors of electricity and industry, to roll out next-generation lithium-ion battery packaging technology in September. Announced. Cadenza Innovations’ energy storage solutions will be available through Turtle Energy Storage Services (TESS), a division of Turtle & Hughes that has provided power distribution and energy management solutions to a wide range of customers across the United States for nearly 100 years.

Cadenza Innovations’ patented and UL-registered supercell battery architecture, which combines industry-leading safety with superior energy density and low cost, stops propagation during thermal runaway. Supercell has also passed rigorous safety testing by the US Department of Defense. As a result, battery pack and module manufacturers, and system integrators can be confident that their products will not cause the world-famous types of fires, explosions, and billions of dollars in recalls. Addressing the needs of the utility, commercial / industrial, transportation, and prosumer markets, the Cadenza Innovations platform-based ecosystem facilitates rapid product deployment in space-efficient configurations.

Cadenza Innovation, Inc. Founded in 2012 by more than 125 patented lithium-ion battery experts, Cadenza Innovation leverages its intellectual property, field-proven operational and mass production expertise, and partner networks. , Has established itself as a safety leader. A low-cost, energy-dense storage solution. Licensed for UL registration technology for immediate access, corporate executives include lithium-ion battery cells, pack and system provider Boston Power, investment company Bridgewater Associates, consulting firm Arthur D. Little and other worldwide. Has played an important role in an organization that is respected by Boston. Cadenza Innovation is funded by the US Department of Energy, New York, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Goldenseed and individual investors. Headquarters and Advanced Technology Development Lab are located in Connecticut. For more information, please visit www.cadenzainnovation.com.

All product and company names mentioned in this document may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Contact: Bryan GrilloCHEN PR at Cadenza Innovation [email protected]

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6320b239-4631-42e4-832f-3d114433a0b8.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2021/11/30/2343295/0/en/Cadenza-Innovation-Founder-to-Discuss-Battery-Safety-at-ESA-Energy-Storage-Annual-Conference-and-POWERGEN-International-2022.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos