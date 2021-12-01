Fortnite Jordan Collaboration: Everything We Know About Fortnite Jordan Sneakers and Clothing Events





Fortnite’s latest fashion boom? Jordan sneakers and hoodies, according to some new leaks from the data miner FN_Assist, which has been repeated by people like HypeX and iFireMonkey.

short version? Get Michael Jordan shoes, hoodies and other cosmetic items, all based on the iconic basketball player brand. At least getting these new Jordans doesn’t mean you have to wait in line outside the Nike Store or Foot Locker in the dawn crevice. Unless Epic has other tricks.

Everything you know about Fortnite x Jordan and what you can get during your collaboration is here.

Fortnite x Jordan Cosmetics

Don’t worry, Fortnite isn’t going to start selling individual shoes … yet I hope. Jordan’s cosmetics are offered in the form of two new skins with a variety of alternative outfits. Please take a look at the following.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

There is also a new back bling based on the Air Jordan 11 Retro Cool Gray shoes, as you can see in the upper left of the image above. Plus or minus there are some small differences. Why spend $ 400 on a pair of shoes when you can use V-bucks?

The “Dunk” emotes have also been leaked, but it seems that the video hasn’t been released yet. Players who have completed a series of “trick shot challenges” will also be offered this free basketball spray.

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Like its predecessor, the Balenciaga collaboration, the Fortnite x Jordan collaboration comes with a new creative mode map that players can dive into and explore. From what you can see in the leaked image below, it looks like a blend of luxury retailers and trippy art galleries, complete with its own basketball court.

#Fortnite x Jordan Creative Map “Jumpman Zone” Promotional Image: “Discover Air Jordan 11’Cool Gray’artifacts in the Scavenger Hunt, complete trick shot challenges, and lock the MVP area inspired by Jumpman. Release it. Pic.twitter.com/nE88tgFc8c November 30, 2021

see next

Details are lacking so far, but according to FN_Assist, the Fortnite x Jordan collaboration will end on December 1st.

Even with the ridiculous story that we Sneakerheads are looking for shoes like wild predators (I can’t tell, I make Gunpla), this is a much cooler collaboration than Balenciaga. .. Revlon may be a bigger star for kids than Michael Jordan these days, but the brand is still synonymous with basketball and is aimed at more youthful fandom than Balenciaga’s flashy threes.

Given that Epic is very keen on the idea of ​​building its own metaverse, it shouldn’t be shocking to see more detailed customization options for Fortnite avatars in the future. Properly, it may be a way for sneaker brands to take the first step.

In the meantime, don’t forget that Fortnite Chapter 3 is coming soon.

