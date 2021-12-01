These Google Pixelbook Go Cyber ​​Monday deals are great … and end today





Of the many Chromebooks available today, the Google Pixelbook Go is easily one of the best and shows you what you can do with Chrome OS. This year it will be on Black Friday and is back on Cyber ​​Monday trading.

The Pixelbook Go is one of the most expensive Chromebooks you can buy, but Google decided that Christmas was coming early and sold up to $ 150 on its site.

While other retailers such as Best Buy have saved $ 50 on one model of the Pixelbook Go, Google has decided to apply $ 150 to the high-end Pixelbook Go model until December 1.

However, there are other discounts on other Pixelbook Go models. So if you’re looking for a Pixelbook Go deal, now is the time.

(Are you outside the US? Scroll down to see transactions in your area).

Best Google Pixelbook GoCyber ​​Monday Deals Today

Two of the three currently available Google Pixelbook Go configurations both feature an 8th generation Intel Core i5 processor, a 13.3 inch 1080p display, and a 128GB SSD, but differ only in the amount of RAM.

The third model is the cheapest at $ 599, thanks to a $ 50 discount, but it has 64GB of storage plus a less powerful Intel Core m3 processor.

The maximum discount for the 16GB RAM model is $ 150, and running these Pixelbooks on Chrome OS allows you to perform many tasks through your Chrome browser. It’s unlikely that you’ll run out of memory, but it’s a great help if you’re trying out a few games, for example.

These transactions don’t last long, so if you need a Google laptop that can store all your accounts from Google’s services and complete small tasks at work or college, we recommend buying a Chromebook. ..

Other Google Pixelbook Go deals

No matter where you live, you can find all the lowest prices for Google Pixelbook Go on the web here and have the benefits available in your area.

Best Google Pixelbook Go Deals Today

Other Cyber ​​Monday deals

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.techradar.com/news/these-google-pixelbook-go-cyber-monday-deals-are-brilliantand-end-today The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos