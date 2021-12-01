UK G7 Chair Statement, Digital and Technology





The G7 Digital Technology Ministers Declaration states that the collective recovery from COVID-19 will help ensure that a better, more productive and resilient world economy is built around digital technology. Has been identified. As the UK’s G7 Presidency ends, we welcome the great progress achieved together through open and constructive cooperation between G7 members and partners.

G7 members and partners have come together to share information on their respective approaches and actions to ensure the long-term security, reliability and resilience of communications infrastructure, including 5G and future communications technologies. The President of the United Kingdom recommends that this exchange be continued to improve cooperation and bring about inclusive economic growth.

Second, under the G7 Framework for Collaboration on Digital Technology Standards, G7 members and partners will support the development of digital technology standards that continue to be supported by transparency, process openness and constructiveness. To this end, we have established and advanced the Digital Technology Standards Liaison Contact Group. Stakeholder participation and consensus-based approach. G7 members and partners identify standards of common interest and work to strengthen cooperation and information sharing to support a comprehensive approach to the development of digital technology standards that benefit everyone. I found.

Third, in order to promote the free flow of trusted data and promote the interests of people, businesses and economies, G7 members and partners are trusted by hosting a series of G7 DFFT events. We are strengthening cooperation through the G7 Roadmap (DFFT) for cooperation on free flow of data. Cooperation with stakeholders and partners, including the OECD. Among other things, these include:

Meetings of G7 data protection authorities discuss some key issues for sharing expertise and experience, in specific areas such as online tracking, artificial intelligence, pandemic-led innovation, and government access to data. We considered cooperation between the tighter regulations possible. The Business Roundtable identified the impact of data localization measures on small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) and alternative policy responses that could be taken to mitigate such measures. This included a discussion of the impact of localization on MSME growth and initiated a dialogue on alternative interventions in localization policies. Enabling data sharing has certain value, new data sharing solutions empower consumers, drive competition, support Net Zero goals, and provide urgent resilience in the post-COVID-19 world. A series of G7 workshops to identify priority sectors that can improve response.

To complement key work in existing forums to improve the security of the Internet, G7 members and partners held the Safety Tech Summit based on the 2021 G7 Internet Safety Principles. At the summit, the Safety Tech community of multiple stakeholders gathered to show how to actively use technology to create a safer online community. G7 members and partners discussed how to better share research and best practices on the development and adoption of safety technologies that support innovations that drive digital growth. These efforts aim to support international cooperation to improve the security of the Internet while promoting and protecting the exercise of all human rights online. This includes dealing with illegal and harmful content that undermines the value of democracy, jeopardizes the safety and well-being of vulnerable user groups, reduces online participation, and undermines trust in the online environment.

To promote competition in the digital market. Drive innovation across the global economy. Strengthen consumer choice. In addition, to enable the prosperity of sectors that rely on the digital economy, G7 member states and partner governments and domestic competition authorities held a series of discussions on deepening cooperation on digital competition. To facilitate engagement and future coordination, domestic competition authorities have provided an overview of approaches to tackling competitive issues in the digital market and have identified common policy priorities across G7 executive bodies. G7 policy makers also met to discuss common policy objectives for the digital market.

Finally, under the G7 collaboration framework to expand the adoption of electronically transferable records, G7 members and partners will be able to achieve financial savings and increase time and security efficiency by enterprise electronic transfer. We have decided to identify legal and regulatory barriers to the use of possible records. , Information processing. Members and partners of the G7 recognized the impact of this work on strengthening the resilience of the global economic system and its important role in the recovery of trade in the G7 as a whole. From June to October, the G7 conducted scoping exercises on the national framework. In light of the November 15, 2021 scoping exercises and the G7 Expert Meeting, the President of the United Kingdom proposed efforts towards a reform roadmap with industry stakeholders and representatives of relevant UN agencies. ..

To support our efforts and further explore the transformational benefits of technology for society, the UK held the Future Tech Forum at the London Science Museum on November 29-30, 2021. Forums can bring together governments, industries, civil society and academia to provide digital technology to address global challenges across climate, health, public confidence in data, the future of the Internet and digital governance as a whole. We talked about the opportunity.

The forum specifically focuses on public policy issues that governments need to address to ensure that next-generation technological evolution brings public benefits and supports an open society in a digital and data-driven era. I did.

We look forward to further developing the success of the British G7 President when we meet again next year under the 2022 President of Germany, in line with common democratic values.

