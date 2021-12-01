Google November core update has ended





The official Google November core algorithm update ended on Tuesday, November 30, 2021, the day after the popular Cyber ​​Monday shopping. Sites whose rankings have shifted up or down should not expect further status changes until the next algorithm is updated.

Google has announced the end of the core update rollout on Twitter:

“The November 2021 core update is now available live. As is common with these updates, it usually takes about a week or two to fully roll out.”

Changes in traffic before and after the algorithm may not be related to updates. A coincidence happens, but it’s a little hope.

The changes we see today are permanent, and until the next update, the rankings that characterize the constantly updated search index will only go up and down daily.

Unlike in the past, where search indexes were fixed for a month at a time, today’s search engines are more dynamic and responsive to links and content.

What remains the same is the underlying process itself.

Read more: Google Update slapped your ranking: What’s next?

What was the November update?Search community shares insights

Many search marketers agreed that the November core algorithm update did not have the destructive impact of the major update.

Japan-based SEO Kenichi Suzuki (@suzukik)

Kenichi Suzuki, a respected Japanese search marketer, provided observations about the impact on Google search results in Japan.

Kenichi shared:

“The November 2021 core update seems to have much less impact on the rankings than the other core updates.

The change in ranking is not so different from the daily change.

That said, I’ve seen Google looking at who (author / company) publishes content more carefully. “

Jason Bernard (@jasonmbarnard)

Jason Barnard noticed a drastic change in Google’s Knowledge Graph on November 16th, the day before the update.

Wow

This is very interesting (in my little world) I think something big happened in Google-Knowledge-Graph-World … it’s hard to find exactly what.

The last #knowledgegraph update was one-fourth more volatile than any other previous update.

I wasn’t sleeping wondering why. pic.twitter.com/KWtFQdPhJ6

— 𝄢 Jason Bernard 𝄢 (@jasonmbarnard) November 16, 2021

Is it related to the update that will be released the next day?

No one knows for sure, but it’s an interesting side show that accompanies the main event.

Jason provided his thoughts on what happened in the Knowledge Graph.

“Here, we had Google announce a core update on November 17, and the Knowledge Graph was crazy from the day before.

There was also a “deepening” of the Knowledge Graph that same day (that is, the query returned 6% more results on average …).

That number hasn’t changed for at least two years. So 6% is big news. “

Ammon Johns (@Ammon_Johns)

We asked Ammon Johns, a widely respected search marketer, about the update.

Ammon shared:

“There is no (yet) single unified theme, and problems and symptoms that suddenly recur in different SEO groups do not surface.

In the weeks leading up to the reduced crawl update, only the ongoing problems that many small site owners had were not able to index new content on low crawl priority sites. bottom. “

Ammon notes growing concerns in the search marketing community around the world that Google appears to be indexing less content.

This peaked in October 2021 and continues to be a source of anxiety for many publishers.

Stephen Khan (@SEOSignalsLab)

Steven Kang is the administrator of the very popular SEO Signals Lab Facebook community. There are countless discussions in his community with thousands of members every day. If someone has the heartbeat of the search community on social media, it’s Stephen Kang.

Here’s what Steve observed about the core update:

“The results are mixed. Some are up and some are down. I haven’t seen the difference between earthquakes …”

Jim Boykin (@jimboykin) – Founder of Internet Marketing Ninja

Jim Boykin has been in SEO for over 20 years, and one of the things I’ve observed about Jim is that he’s open-minded to change and can adapt quickly.

These are Jim’s observations about Google’s November update.

“There were 12 clients with significantly improved rankings and traffic, and about 25 clients who didn’t see much of either method, and 7 clients were a little depressed. About 5 out of 7 who fell. Got 1 to 3 places. Two of those seven had a bigger drop.

Overall, this is just another algo update … there are always winners and losers every time … I keep improving the site and emphasize doing it to those who have been adversely affected. “

Bill Hartzer (@bhartzer)

Bill Hartzer, another search marketer with over 20 years of experience, agreed with the observation that the impact of this update would be small.

Bill observed:

“It feels like a less impactful update.”

Was the update partly an infrastructure update?

This update generally agrees that many in the search industry are relatively modest. It’s very interesting in itself. It may indicate a change in the underlying algorithmic architecture and still do the same relatively, but more efficiently and faster.

Prior to the core algorithm update, a spam update was made to clear the table of adverse effects on the search index and make the search index cleaner and less spam.

FLAN Machine Learning Research Paper

Of particular interest is Google AI’s publication of research on new machine learning models that aren’t specifically focused on doing a lot of things well. This is a change from the previous model that did one thing very well and required an army of multiple models to do all these different things. thing.

One such model is called FLAN and was introduced as a research paper in October. What FLAN does is natural language training focused on solving different types of tasks and generalizing methods so that they can be applied to different tasks.

Read more: FLAN: Google Research develops better machine learning

Pathways introduced by Google, new AI architecture

The November core algorithm update began on November 17, 2021 and ended on November 30, almost two weeks later.

If you want to introduce a new and more efficient way to achieve the same thing that Google has already done, you need to clear the spam board with spam updates and slowly introduce a new algorithmic architecture throughout your system. maybe.

It’s not a coincidence, but almost as soon as the FLAN survey was announced, Google officially announced a new AI architecture called Pathways. This seems to be doing a lot of what FLAN claims to improve.

The announcement of Google Pathways states:

“Often, machine learning systems are too specialized for individual tasks and can be good for many tasks.

Therefore, we are building Pathways. This is a new AI architecture that handles many tasks at once, learns new tasks quickly, and deepens the understanding of the world.

…. Today’s AI models are usually trained to do just one thing.

With Pathways, you can train a single model to do thousands or millions of things. “

One thing to keep in mind is that the Pathways article, published in October 2021, mentions what you’re trying to build, not what you’ve already covered.

Therefore, it is quite possible that Pathways was not introduced in the mid-November 2021 core algorithm update.

Ammon Johns reminds me of a hummingbird update

Ammon Johns said the November 2021 core algorithm update felt like an infrastructure update.

Ammon shared his thoughts:

“I remembered a bit of the Hummingbird update. It was actually published for a few months or so before the news came out, but no one was aware of it.”

I agree with Ammon. In general, the November 2021 update had a relatively modest impact on search results.

And that makes it feel like an infrastructure-related update that makes Google’s algorithms more efficient.

Google November 2021 Core Update Key Points

Most people would agree that Google’s core update was a bit strange.

Kenichi Suzuki, a Japanese search marketer, feels that Google is a little more focused on the author’s signals. Jason Bernard noticed the extreme fluctuations in the Knowledge Graph and shared that Google is returning 6% more Knowledge Graph-based results. According to Jason, the 6% increase is huge and unprecedented. Amon Johns, like me, feels that the quiet nature of this update may indicate that Google has made infrastructure-related changes. Finally, Google has published articles and research papers showing improvements in Google’s algorithms that can dramatically speed up current question answering tasks. In the future, Google’s ability to answer more complex questions will be significantly improved.

