Pangaia announces a new collection with Colorifix using biology-based dyes





Pangaia’s new collection with Colorifix, a dye that eats bacteria.

Pangaia

Its trendy hot pink color, or its bright, vibrant green, is great to see, but synthetic dyes are environmentally problematic and can damage the water system. Even natural dyes require fixatives that can be harmful to the surroundings if used in excess.

It is estimated that 20% of waterway contamination is due to the textile industry, says Orr Yarkoni, CEO and founder of Colorifix, looking at ways to reduce dye toxicity.

In 2013, Orr conducted a survey in Nepal to better understand how widespread pollution to rivers and water bodies actually is. I was looking for chemicals such as arsenic and heavy metals, but when I asked the locals what else was wrong, I found that they were from textile production.

That led him to start a company that makes biology-based dyes. Unlike other innovations in this area, Orr was able to create products that worked in tandem with existing supply chains. This means that dye homes and manufacturers don’t have to change the way they do it, saving water (almost 50%) and energy (up to 30%) in the process, Yarkoni says.

People were nervous when I first showed it. But when you see the color charge overnight thanks to the bacteria, then transfer the liquid from the dyer and look at the whole process, they start to understand it, he explains. In fact, at one facility, a gentleman joined hands and stood in front of the machine for two hours to see the color change. He couldn’t believe it, so he called his boss and saw it.

While some may be skeptical or surprised by Colorifixs technology, Pangaia, a brand known for its fusion of technology, innovation and fashion, has been on the lookout for biological dyes for some time, Pangaia said. Amanda Parkes, Chief Innovation Officer of the company, says.

This winter, the brand will launch the first clothing capsules using Colorifix stech. Instead of learning from nature, we were learning from nature together. It replicates the DNA code of naturally occurring pigments and, with the help of amazing microorganisms, creates unique shades that are free of harmful chemicals, have no large supply chains, and use less water and energy. She explains.

The Colorifixs approach is a bit more expensive, but Yarkoni admits it’s on par with other industries because it’s cheaper than some eco-friendly dyes on the market and inflation increases manufacturing costs. .. ..

Are there any drawbacks? Yarkoni and his team do not understand how to apply dyes to all materials. They mainly focus on natural fibers and haven’t used denim yet. In addition, they develop colors every week and add them to their collections. Black is the color they are still developing.

Using the power of microorganisms to create natural dyes is just the beginning of how biofabrication can radically transform the manufacturing industry, Parks said.

Having worked with brands such as H & M and Stella McCartney, Colorifix is ​​excited to find a fashion industry partner to experiment with. This particular collection of Pangaia features two natural pigments, blue and pink, and includes hoodies and track pants available on the Pangaias site from November 30th.

Our goal was to create something that could benefit everyone in the industry, those who wear clothes, and those who live in these communities who are dyeing clothes, and Yarkoni. Says.

