Google must submit a secret anti-union campaign document

As part of an ongoing investigation into potentially illegal retaliation against workers involved in the labor movement, Google needs to submit a number of documents related to the stealth anti-union campaign in 2019, nationwide. Ordered by a judge on the Labor Review Board.

Technology giants have accused Google of illegally monitoring and retaliating against two workers involved in a trade union that NLRB is considered protected under the National Labor Relations Act of 1935. We have been facing legal issues since December 2020. Later, NLRB’s complaints expanded, adding three ex-employees, but Google subsequently reached a settlement with one.

According to the motherboard, the company is now eerily ordered to disclose to NLRB 70 a document related to what is called Project Vivian. This is an internal task aimed at pushing anti-union messages within the company. More specifically, these documents relate to a strategy devised by Google in collaboration with an IRI consultant, a labor-management affiliate hired by Google to support efforts to strengthen organization within the ranks. increase.

Google has previously tried to withhold inspection of documents by claiming that they are legally privileged communications. A scrutiny by court-appointed officials has recently found that only nine of the 80 documents can be properly classified as privileged.

Documents that have not been published but will be handed over to the NLRB Court include campaign materials prepared for distribution to employees, training materials for staff on how to campaign against unionization between managers, and anti-union messages. Is reportedly included.And message amplification advice [Google], And the latest information about how the campaign is displayed among employees and / or in various reports, outlet reports.

Motherboards have also previously known that companies like IRI consultants are known to create comprehensive employee documentation as part of contract work, including eerie details such as personality and sentiment analysis. I reported.

Of course, Google is a good (more accurately bad) company when it comes to its anti-union activity. Companies like Amazon and Tesla are known to adopt aggressive tactics as well.

Contact Google for comments on this story and update if there is a response from the company.

