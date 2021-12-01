Welcome to the Yabacon Valley: What Nigeria’s Techtown is Learning from Israel





Silicon Valley, Silicon Wadi, and now Yabacon Valley. The names of San Francisco and Tel Aviv tech hubs may not be known, but Nigeria’s largest city, Lagos, has an active technology community ready to welcome trade and innovation from regions around the world.

When I returned to Nigeria in 2013, the total amount of venture capital increased by $ 100 million when there were few engineers in the ecosystem and no one understood the technology or wanted to be in the technology industry. I remember that. It’s a very small industry, with thousands of people working there. I also remember Eyinoluwa Aboyeji. He also passes E. Today, in less than a decade as of this year, $ 1.4 billion has flowed into the Nigerian tech scene and there are dozens of people. Thousands of people work in the tech scene. It’s very lively as lots of talent, lots of developers, lots of people want to come to this space. That amazing change. Good Norwa E Aboeji.Photo: Inoruwa Aboeji

Aboyeji is responsible for establishing two of the first five unicorn companies that have emerged from Nigeria in recent years. He began his career as a co-founder of Andela, Africa’s largest engineering organization, funded by Metas Mark Zuckerberg, Softbank and Spark Capital. He later served as CEO of Flutterwave, a fintech company that helped connect Africa with the global economy. Today, he is the general partner and founder of Future Africa, one of the most active VC funds on the continent, partnering with missionary talent to protect Africa’s future. He is a young world leader of the World Economic Forum, a 30-year-old Forbes under 30 winner, and a politician. As Nigeria transformed the tech scene, Aboyeji became one of the most prominent members.

Yaba is an industrial center, but it has grown much larger than Yaba. I still live in Yaba, and Im is still one of the original people, but he says he has grown much larger than Yaba.

In recent years, Lagos has experienced a tremendous rise in the rankings of startup cities, making it a notable candidate on the world stage. According to numbers posted on Startup Blink, Lagos is the top-ranked city in West Africa, ranking 122 overall, overtaking Nairobi as Africa’s largest startup hub. According to Aboezi, this number has increased almost tenfold, with cities ranking close to thousands just five years ago.

Although the rise is positive, Aboyeji understands some of the long-term challenges facing Nigeria and has not yet determined what action is needed to sustain its growth. He spoke with CTech on his first visit to Israel to experience a start-up country and outlined how Nigeria must overcome the challenges it faces in areas related to food, education and innovation. Due to the high birth rate of 5 million newborns annually, Aboez jokes that Nigeria makes Israel every two years. The country he recognizes also had to overcome its unique position. Mark Zuckerberg and Inorwa E. Aboegi.Photo: Inoruwa Aboeji

I think the biggest similarity we share is that we two live in a country that isn’t the first place to think when thinking about innovation, he told CTech. .. At least before we became known for it. We both live in a society with a very high proportion of young people and in a country suffering from many problems to be solved.

Despite the problems in Israel, citizens have also praised the mandatory IDF service for training soldiers in the field of cybersecurity and other areas that can be exported to customers around the world. Aboyeji wants Nigeria to behave like Israel and leverage innovation to solve some of the most difficult problems locally. Education in Nigeria is struggling and classrooms can be filled with nearly 100 students to meet poorly educated teachers. The fact that the average Nigerian people spends 60% of their income on food makes it easier for locals to go to war as the fight for crops and agriculture intensifies due to the shortages caused by climate change. It means that you can fall into it.

How can we tackle the challenges of the local ecosystem? My honest belief is that it’s good to need innovation from all over the world, Aboyeji told CTech. You also need a talent with a specific mindset. I think that was the most inspiring experience here. You can directly understand the meaning of having the right-minded talent to survive incredible adversity. And you can understand what determination can do, that is, what determination can do. It’s often very easy to idolize technology, but what really happened here is that people’s determination to build solutions to their biggest problems has enabled a culture of innovation. think.

Africa of the future, with the help of Caleb Zipperstein as an Israeli partner, will develop the mental and technical capabilities to continue to innovate and solve some of the most pressing problems Nigeria faces every day. I hope we can help. While the city is on the startup list, Aboyeji and Future Africa are urging Israel to look to the potential to work on 1.3 billion continents, wider than the United States and Europe.

The United States is a great place to do business, but after all, the value of innovation in the United States is even higher. The same technology in Africa is revolutionizing. It is just as important to look there and think about how Israeli companies can work with African entrepreneurs to provide a large-scale transformation system.

When Aboyejis visited Israel for two weeks, a report from WHO announced the discovery of an Omicron variant of Covid-19. He had no choice but to shorten his trip and return to Nigeria as countries around the world acted swiftly to close the border. This may not be the last time Israel-Africa relations have been cut off as the pandemic continues, but Aboezi sees a strong commitment to the future between the two countries.

Africans work with a lot of souls, so I think we have a lot of opportunities to work together and learn work ethic and discipline. It will really change people’s minds about what is possible when we work together. An Israeli equivalent of the soul, commonly referred to as Chutzpah. He remains optimistic even if he finishes his trip earlier than he wishes. I never return to sadness-I am happy. I wish I could do it for another week, but I’m happy, blessed and excited about what I can do when this is over. He concludes that he will look at what the future holds.

