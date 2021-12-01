You can change the Android 12 square clock on the Google Pixel lock screen





Android 12, the latest version of Google’s operating system, has brought about many aesthetic and functional changes. The new features are appealing, but the design changes aren’t appealing to everyone.

Android 12 has changed the basic colors of the system, the shape / size of the widget, the clock on the lock screen, etc. Reportedly, the new lock screen clock seems a bit confusing for some Google Pixel users.

Android 12’s new lock screen clock design is a problem for some

Some users report that they are very uncomfortable with the new way the clock appears on the Android 12 lock screen.

Apparently, the new design can be a bit confusing and impractical for many, as you can’t tell the time at a glance.

My phone has just been updated, and among other nasty changes I now have a square clock display on my lock screen. I have dyslexia and cannot read the square display. Is there a way to change it?source

Android 12 changes the time layout of the lock screen… .. in a position that is very difficult to read and understand the time in that format. I want to go back to the old way I didn’t hate looking at my cell phone because time made sense … what should I do?source

Users already seem to be very familiar with the Android 11 lock screen clock format. The Android 11 lock screen clock format was more or less classic and easy to use.

However, Android 12 changed this on Google Pixel smartphones. Currently, lock screen clock designs have huge sizes and specific formats, which makes them difficult to interpret quickly.

There is a workaround for that

If you don’t like the new design of Android 12 lock screen clock, a workaround may help.

Apparently, Android 12’s new “giant clock” will exist unless there is an active notification on the lock screen. When there is an active notification, the clock changes to a smaller format.

Therefore, the workaround is to use an app that keeps notifications active at all times. Google product experts have suggested ideas in response to one of the following reports:

You cannot manually revert to the old line of H: MM format, but if the phone has active notifications, it will be in that smaller format.

I’m using SignalSpy, an app that tells me how to connect to the internet, such as wifi or mobile phones. You have the option to display an icon in the notification line. As long as it’s active, my lock screen will show a one-line clock.sauce

As the report suggests, the weather forecast app may also work with this workaround.

Source It’s unclear if Google will change the design of the watch

It’s not yet clear if Google plans to change the design of the lock screen clock in a future Android 12 update. To date, the company has not officially commented on this issue.

Update this article when new updates appear for this issue. On the other hand, you can also check the Issue / Bug tracker for Android 12 on your Google Pixel smartphone.

Update 1 (November 2nd)

09:43 am (IST): If you really don’t like square clocks, check out apps like KLCK that allow you to customize your lock screen. It’s not perfect on Android 12, but it does what it’s supposed to do.

Update 2 (November 3rd)

09:50 am (IST): If you don’t want to go to the root of the Weather app, you can also use an app called Persistent Notifications that allows you to add notes and to-do lists.

This helps get rid of the huge square clock on the lock screen pointed out by Redditor.

If you don’t always need notifications from the weather forecast app, there is an app called Permanent Notifications. The app also allows you to leave notes (or blank messages) as notifications. (sauce)

Update 3 (November 5th)

10:20 am (IST): Ava Lockscreen is another great non-root app that allows you to customize your lock screen with just a few taps. If you’re thinking of replacing your Android 12 lockscreen, download the Ava lockscreen here.

Update 4 (November 6th)

12:20 pm (IST): Incoming is another great lock screen customization application available for free called SoloLocker. The app offers many customization options for fine-tuning your lock screen.

Update 5 (November 8th)

09:59 am (IST): A feature request sent to Google’s issue tracking system regarding the option to fine-tune the giant clock on the lock screen has been marked as approved.

This does not necessarily mean that lockscreen clock customization will increase quickly, but there is some hope.

Update 6 (November 9th)

10:31 am (IST): If you’re not a big fan of Android 12 lock screen clocks and you don’t mind using iOS 15 style lock screen, the “Lock Screen and Notification iOS 15” app should look like this: There is a possibility of becoming. I would like to try.

As the name implies, it replaces the default lock screen with an iOS-inspired lock screen. Therefore, you won’t see a huge clock every time you start up or turn on your smartphone.

Update 7 (November 10th)

10:10 AM (IST): The Tasker project allows you to configure a small clock widget of normal size on the AOD lock screen of Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro with Android 12.

All you need is the Tasker app, download one of your projects (don’t show the big clock in AOD or always show the big clock) and import it into Tasker.

From there, you can choose the style of the clock widget in the AOD of the Pixel’s lock screen with Android 12.

Update 8 (November 11th)

12:16 pm (IST): Incoming call is another great application that can change the lock screen. PIN Genie Locker is available as a free app on the Play Store and has some great features.

Update 9 (November 12)

11:30 am (IST): Google doesn’t seem to have any plans to add an option to replace the giant lockscreen clock right away, so here’s another great lockscreen replacement app called Floatify Lockscreen.

Update 10 (November 13th)

11:13 am (IST): Notifications: Lockscreen Notifications is another decent lockscreen replacement app that you can check out. This app is easy to use and you can choose from several different themes.

Update 11 (November 15th)

1:01 pm (IST): Black Hole – Lock Screen is also an app that allows users to customize the look and feel of their Android lock screen.

Update 12 (November 16th)

12:17 pm (IST): AcDisplay is another viable alternative. It provides a new way to handle notifications on Android.

You can be notified of new notifications by displaying a minimally beautiful screen and open directly from the lock screen.

Update 13 (November 17th)

10:27 am (IST): According to the latest report, the Android 12L square clock (a drop version of a special feature to improve the OS on large screen devices) also consumes most of the display.

As shown in the image below, the area consumed by the watch depends on the notification.

Click or tap to enlarge Update 14 (November 18)

10:42 am (IST): Some individuals are advised to download the Weawow – Weather & Widget application. This application constantly displays weather information on the lock screen to reduce the clock.

I have tried many things. Finally, I found an ad-free weather app that actually displays a customizable weather widget on the lock screen. It is called Weawow – Weather & Widget. https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.weawow Very customizable, it will take some time for all options to appear. (sauce)

Update 15 (November 19th)

11:24 am (IST): Request to customize lock screen on Android 12 has been accepted on the official issue tracking page. Therefore, I expect to see some customization options in future builds.

Update 16 (November 20th)

12:53 pm (IST): One reader pointed out that the Samsung Health app can also be used to display the number of footprints on the lock screen and remove the giant clock.

Thanks for the hint, Robert Grant Webster!

Update 17 (November 22nd)

11:43 am (IST): Wave – Customizable lock screen is another great lock screen alternative that you can try instead of Android 12’s giant clock. This app can be downloaded for free from the Google Play store.

Update 18 (November 23)

04:09 pm (IST): If you are looking for a simple yet elegant lock screen replacement app, we recommend you to try Canyon – LockScreen. It’s also available for free on the Play Store and there are no huge watches.

Update 19 (November 24th)

04:26 pm (IST): Lockscreen Weather-Clock, Memo is also a great lock screen alternative that allows you to add notes and read news directly from the lock screen. Needless to say, the clock is displayed even in the conventional layout.

Update 20 (November 25)

11:39 am (IST): Sticking to a permanent notification workaround, YouTuber shared a video highlighting how to do this using the NotificationMaker application. Check it out below:

Update 21 (November 26)

12:11 pm (IST): Lockscreen iOS 15 is another great alternative to iOS 15-like lockscreen, available for free from the Google Play store.

Update 22 (November 27)

10:52 am (IST): If you like reading news and don’t like huge lockscreen clocks, you can download apps like Flipboard to get the latest news updates via notifications, so it’s huge. It could be the best solution to get rid of your watch. This makes the clock smaller.

Update 23 (November 28)

10:37 am (IST): According to information shared on Fido’s OS upgrade schedule, Google will release the next Android 12-based update for the Pixel 6 series on December 13, and the Pixel 3-5 series will be on December 6. It will be released on the same day.

Apart from the December patch, the device may have other features and improvements. Therefore, it is advisable to cross your fingers for the option to customize the lock screen clock.

Update 24 (November 30)

01:27 pm (IST): Screen Lock – Time Password is another great lock screen alternative that sets it apart from all other lock screen apps. Why? Now, the app will use the current time as your lock screen password.

Speaking of time, the clocks here also follow the traditional layout that everyone should know.

Update 25 (December 1st)

11:20 am (IST): In response to user complaints about multiple design choices on Android 12, Google Support claims that it is always looking for ways to improve, including lock screen choices, here. We also suggest sharing your feedback: Settings> About Phone> Menu> Help and Feedback.

I’m really sorry that you had to deal with this. We are always looking for ways to improve. You can share it here as feedback:[設定]>[電話について]>[メニュー]>[ヘルプとフィードバック].. Our team will investigate. (sauce)

So if you’re not a big fan of Android 12’s new watch design, make sure you follow the steps above and notice your feedback.

