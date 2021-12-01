COX’s Adelaide Tech & Innovation Monolith Approved





After the design revision, Adelaide’s $ 400 million Entrepreneur and Innovation Center (EIC) has been approved by the South Australian Government.

Designed by COX in collaboration with Quintessential Equity, the building consists of a series of twisted interconnected floorboards, a façade façade, a public atrium and a beautiful podium roof terrace. Quintessential Equity has signed a $ 20 million 10-year lease for the Innovation Hub within EIC.

EIC is a 16-story, 41,000-square-meter facility. The Innovation Hub occupies two floors within the center, with the first floor being an open active area for events and collaborations, accessible to the general public and providing indoor and outdoor dining opportunities. Funding for the Innovation Hub was secured through the Adelaide City Deal to grow the city into a vibrant and innovative metropolis.

EIC is located in Lot Fourteen, the site of the Royal Adelaide Hospital. The Innovation Hub is symbolically located in the center of the center and forms part of the city’s desire to create a hub for research, innovation and entrepreneurship in the high-tech, defense, space and creative sectors. I am.

With views of the district’s Central Park, the Innovation Hub is dedicated to facilitating the exchange of ideas, accelerating commercialization and business growth, while facilitating collaborative research between businesses, universities and the public sector. Many global tech tycoons, including MIT Big Data Living Lab, Amazon Web Services, and Google Cloud, will be located in the immediate vicinity of the hub.

Shane Quinn, Executive Chairman of Quintessential Equity, states that the signing of the lease means both state and federal commitments to provide world-class collaboration and innovation facilities in Adelaide.

“We are very excited to develop an innovation hub that is at the heart of EIC and a gateway to attracting and retaining world-leading talent to Adelaide,” he says.

“EIC, which embodies the offices and workplaces of the future, will be a powerful generator of future jobs. This dedicated hub will be a place where ideas, research and entrepreneurship can flourish. Collaboration and health. The revised design is more functional and accessible due to the focus on providing an attractive working environment. “

Adam Hanon, Director of COX Architecture, states that the design of this practice is aimed at facilitating the creativity of many technical entities.

“The Entrepreneurs and Innovation Center introduces South Australia as a global leader in fostering and promoting innovation, research and collaboration. Our design creates a transparent and energized public square and is inside. Maximizes outward visibility and connectivity from. Includes a public forum space and atrium with a facet facade that wraps around the podium and forms the focus of the innovation hub. “

The $ 400 million Entrepreneur and Innovation Center was developed by Quintessential Equity and is owned and controlled by the company. Click here for more information on the project.

