Security matters praised by Frost & Sullivan for enabling waste management and recycling digitization with state-of-the-art tracing and truck technology solutions





Next-generation tracking and tracking technology solutions ensure physical and digital tracking of closed-loop recycling, certify sustainability claims and drive plastic waste separation.

San Antonio, December 1, 2021 / PRNewswire /-Based on a recent analysis of the industry, Frost & Sullivan honored Security Matters Limited (ASX: SMX), which received the 2021 Global Waste Management and Recycling Digitalization Technology Innovation Leadership Award. The company resolves certifications, tracks and tracks challenges, enhances quality assurance, ethical sourcing, raw material traceability and provenance verification, and enhances product manufacturer brand accountability for next-generation iIoT2 digital supply chain alignment. We provide sexual solutions.

SMX’s state-of-the-art tracing and truck technology solutions allow companies in the plastics, precious metals, electronics, raw materials, and agriculture sectors to clearly identify the source of materials, demonstrate reliability, and trace the products they use. Useful for. This solution helps determine if the material used is from a reliable source and ensures that consumers and producers have complete confidence in the source and reliability of their products. .. As a recent case study, SMX trucking and marking technology has been introduced to Continental to increase the transparency of its natural rubber supply chain. This technology helped ensure that Continental Airlines’ manufacturing processes adhere to responsible raw material procurement and efficient recycling practices.

“SMX meets customer needs and various clients and partners evaluate the performance and business impact of supply chain integrity solutions,” said Maksym Beznosiuk, Frost & Sullivan’s Best Practices Research Analyst. It exceeds expectations. ” “The innovative iIoT2 tracking and tracking technology guarantees physical and digital tracking of closed-loop recycling, certifies sustainability claims and facilitates the classification of plastic waste,” Beznosiuk added. increase.

SMX technology helps clients track a variety of components and their data in real time, from the entire manufacturing process to the final product, without the need for extensive lab testing, ensuring unmatched efficiency and reliability. Industry-leading technologies have the following competitive advantages:

This allows SMX technology users to track and track marked products along the supply chain and track their history to the final product. As a result, users can scan items using the SMX reader to embed data within the actual material of the product itself (product source, exact material composition, percentage of recycled material used, and You can access the place of manufacture / date). SMX technology is customized to meet customer requirements and specifications for marked materials for ease of implementation (solution drop) and adoption. This triggers an economical solution that guarantees high efficiency and accuracy of marker identification. This provides complete privacy of certification of the company’s products and allows clients to mark solids, liquids, or gases at any time during the manufacturing process or after the finished product. SMX allows you to embed markers within a material without affecting product properties or quality. This allows users to store and access all product-related information on cloud servers or blockchain records to protect data ownership. This gives users access to the source history of materials and ownership of the product in the finished product, increasing the security and transparency of the process.

Innovative technology allows users to ensure a transparent product lifecycle and pave the way for an overall ecosystem that promotes the circulation and sustainability of different materials (such as plastics and raw materials). I can do it. This will accelerate the progress of various industries towards more sustainable and resilient operating models. Ultimately, the client can ensure that the product is fully compliant with specifications and the highest environmental standards.

“SMX is at the forefront of providing tracking and tracking technology materials to customers in a variety of markets, with significant funding to facilitate the commercialization and implementation of solutions and the world for developing plastics. Thanks to the successful partnerships with various technology companies inside. A traceability and roundness solution. ” “The company’s unmatched expertise, high-performance smart technology, and customer-centric approach are the main reasons why SMX is a leader in innovation.”

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to companies that develop products with innovative features and features that are rapidly gaining acceptance in the market. This award recognizes the quality of the solution and the increased customer value it enables.

The Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Award recognizes companies in different regions and global markets for outstanding and outstanding performance in leadership, innovation, customer service and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify industry best practices.

About Frost & Sullivan

For 60 years, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for helping investors, corporate leaders and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, megatrends, new business models and corporate behavior. There are, and as a result, growth opportunities that drive future success. Contact: Start the discussion.

contact:

Karamani. NS.

Email: [email protected]

About Security Matters Limited (ASX: SMX)

Security Matters commercializes a unique patented technology that uses hidden chemical-based “barcodes” to mark permanent and irrevocable “marks” on any object, whether solid, liquid or gas. It was started. Barcodes are read using the company’s own “reader”, access the corresponding stored data, and are recorded and protected using blockchain technology.

SMX Media Inquiries

Melissa Hamilton

Media and Capital Partners

P: +61 (0) 4 1775 0274

E: [email protected]

To download multimedia, please view the original content: https: //www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/security-matters-applauded-by-frost–sullivan-for-enabling-digitalization- of-waste-management–recycling-with -its-cutting-edge-trace-and-track-technology-solutions-301434690.html

Sauce Frost & Sullivan

