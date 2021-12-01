Qualcomm’s partners on Google, mobile AI and neural networking technology





Kona, Hawaii: Google Cloud and Qualcomm have unveiled a new partnership in the field of neural networking.

Announced at the annual Qualcomm Snapdragon Tech Summit on Tuesday, the two companies will collaborate on Vertex AI Neural Architecture Search (NAS), a managed service that Google describes as a search technology for generating, evaluating and training model architectures. Announced that it will focus on development. For applications.

The focus of the partnership is to automate the creation of AI models and reduce the manual workload.

According to Qualcomm, NAS will be used to “accelerate the development and differentiation of neural networks” for Snapdragon Mobile, ACPC, XR, Snapdragon Ride automotive platforms, and IoT initiatives when combined with Qualcomm’s artificial intelligence (AI) engine. Will be.

The Google Cloud Vertex AI NAS will also be integrated with the chip maker’s Neural Processing SDK for developer use. Qualcomm states that platforms that use AI engines can take advantage of both “optimization and performance gains.”

First available on the new flagship Snapdragon 8 and Gen 1 mobile platforms, the collaboration will eventually roll out to other products in the Qualcomm portfolio.

Ziad Asghar, Qualcomm’s Vice President of Product Management, said: “We are the first chipset company to work with Google Cloud on NAS and are eager to roll out this technology to further boost the momentum of connecting intelligent edges.”

In recent news, Google announced Pathways. This is an artificial intelligence infrastructure for training a single model of “thousands or millions”. The concept behind Pathways is to remove the limitations of information response and integrate how AI models respond to and process multiple feeds (text, images, voice-generated ones, etc.).

Disclosure: Participation in the Snapdragon Tech Summit hosted by Qualcomm.

Previous and related coverage

Do you have a hint? Securely contact via WhatsApp | +447713 025 499, or key-based signal: charlie0

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.zdnet.com/article/google-qualcomm-partner-on-mobile-ai-technologies/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos