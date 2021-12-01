Time crystal created by Google’s quantum processor





Time crystals sound like what video game characters are trying to collect, but this strange material stage is so realistic that one of them is now created by Google’s quantum processor, Sycamore. I am.

Regular crystals are characterized by a highly ordered structure of atoms in a repeating pattern. So, if those atoms are repeated through space, can other crystals be present in a pattern that repeats over time instead? And what does it look like? In 2012, Nobel laureate Frank Wilczek hypothesized that these so-called time crystals might exist and was ly created in the laboratory by 2016. Subsequent studies found them in a children’s crystal growth kit and observed them interacting with each other.

In a time crystal, atoms exhibit motion in a periodically repeating pattern. For example, those spins flip up and down with a predictable ticking motion. But the strange thing is that this rhythm does not follow the frequency of the force that started it. In a perfect system, the atom will continue to tick forever without further input.

A common analogy is the strangest gelatin bowl in the world. Normally, when you tap something, it is expected to shake for a few seconds and then stop until you tap it again. What you don’t expect is to tap just twice and then alternate between jigging and non-jiggling, which Time Crystal does.

This may sound like a paradox of getting a little too close to the perpetual motion, but time crystals do not technically break the laws of thermodynamics. Energy is conserved throughout the system and entropy (a measure of disorder) does not decrease, but remains constant.

Researchers are now demonstrating time crystals on Google’s quantum processor, Sycamore. The team started zapping a grid of information in 20 qubits with a laser and making a tick. The qubit then inverts the spin only once for every two laser pulses, breaking the symmetry of the time transformation and creating a time crystal. Importantly, the team states that this is the first time a crystal has shown “many localization”. This is a phenomenon that stabilizes the crystal.

In this particular experiment, scientists could only observe the system for hundreds of cycles, but they say they could use simulations performed by the quantum computer itself to verify the long-term stability of time crystals.

Roderich Moessner, co-author of this study, states that he has successfully used the diversity of quantum computers to analyze his own limitations. The fingerprint of the ideal time crystal behavior could be confirmed from a finite time observation, as it essentially taught us how to fix its own error.

The study was published in the journal Nature.

Source: Stanford

