Kingdom Champion The Lost Tales 2 Free Download ALI213





Hero of the Kingdom The Lost Tales 2 ALI213 Free Download for PC Game Setup in Single Direct Link for Windows. It is an amazing Casual, Adventure and Indie game.

Hero of the Kingdom The Lost Tales 2 ALI213 PC Game 2021 Overview Save your city and people from great evil and become a heroic princess. You are on a little adventure outside the city walls. You are the princess, under the guise of a rogue. However, it was no longer possible to return home. The city is on fire and the streets have been ransacked by hordes of unknown monsters. People leave their homes in a panic and look for sanctuary from certain doom. But this is your city and your people. You can not lie idle. You have to protect your city and get allies to fight by your side against the great evil. Gain courage and become a heroic princess. * Explore beautiful isometric scenery including peaceful forests, dark land and majestic city. * Quest Meet different characters, talk to them about their needs and help them by collecting specific items, saving their relatives or letting them join you on your quest. * You know that you can’t save the kingdom just by picking flowers. You have to learn new skills. farming, hunting, digging, carpentry as well as fighting. * Fight Be prepared to fight your way to victory. From tiny rats to huge ogres, there are many vicious beasts ready to stop you. * Collect research and collect dozens of useful items. Manage your inventory, trade with merchants and make different potions. * Succeed Enjoy the story of the heroic princess and earn up to 26 achievements Technical specifications for this version Game version: Initial version Interface language: English Audio language: EnglishUploader / Re packer Group: ALI213 Game file name: Hero_of_the_Kingdom_The_Lost_Tales_2_ALI213.zipGame Download Size: 453 MB277666fac9b9 Requirements: abc2776682c9b Kingdom Champion System The Lost Tales 2 ALI213

Before you start Hero of the Kingdom The Lost Tales 2 ALI213 free download, make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Windows minimum:

* OS: Windows XP, Vista, 7, 8, 10 * Processor: 1.0GHz * Memory: 1GB RAM * Graphics: 128MB, DirectX 9.0 * DirectX: Version 9.0 * Storage: 450MB Available Space * Notes Additional: mouse or touch control

Kingdom Champion The Lost Tales 2 Free Download ALI213

Click on below button to start Hero of the Kingdom The Lost Tales 2 ALI213. It is a complete and complete game. Just download it and start playing it. We have provided the full setup link for the game directly.

