Free Download Very Jet Plaza

FerryGate PLAZA PC Game 2021 Overview – Find 6 different places in the map – Walk in the map over 90,000 square meters (381m * 321m) – Variety of props for players to use and explore – Avoid being killed by AI characters horror – Collection Variety of terrorist events to be unleashed – a large backdrop carefully designed by famous writers to support the entire series In 2017, a number of supernatural creatures gradually appeared in a remote village, followed by murder. Due to its remote location, SLON (The League of Super Nations) did not intervene until all the villagers had been killed. They quickly closed the area and, like the previous events, created a research team for the project to completely block the news, naming it “Gateway No. 00152017122703”, the player will play the role of Kevin, a special supernatural researcher. He learned of the inside information number 00152017122703 and obtained basic information and assistance by bribing the head of Project Alaska. One night, Alaskans joked about the people stationed at 00152017122703 relying on his position, so Kevin went to the siege alone, explored in depth and recorded the frequency of their own research and sold it to other paranormal researchers. About the author: Due to academic pressure, I regret that we are unable to provide a full plot experience at the moment, but that doesn’t mean there won’t be a follow up on the official business. Everything, if you are interested in this please look forward to it. I will use my spare time to make the game possible. Please do not expect too much from this product. This story (background) cannot be represented in terms of design and workmanship, nor does it represent the author’s true strength.

Description of adult content

The developers describe the content like this:

This game includes adult content: -The scene contains human organs, bloodstains, etc. The scene contains potentially immoral elements, such as the corpses of children. -The scene contains special terrorist elements, such as highly deformed creatures. If you are sensitive to this, please buy carefully – the game contains inappropriate words – the game contains criminal acts, such as bribery

Technical Specifications for this version Game Version: Initial Version Interface Language: English Audio Language: English System Requirements

minimum:

* OS: Windows 7 64bit * Processor: Intel i3 6 or higher * Memory: 4 GB RAM * Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 760 * Storage: 9 GB Available space

Recommended:

* OS: Windows 10 64bit * Processor: Intel i5 6th or higher * Memory: 8 GB RAM * Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 * Storage: 9 GB Available space

