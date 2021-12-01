Top 10 Most Clicked Retail Technology Articles — Retail Technology Innovation Hub





These are articles on the RTIH retail system that grabbed your fantasy in November, including Amazon’s physical retail ambitions, fast-growing fast delivery space, and the 2021 RTIH Innovation Awards. Amazon Fresh Store will open in Chingford East London.

Amazon is preparing to open an Amazon Fresh checkout-free location in Chingford, London.

Amazon launches 2021 Christmas advertising and online shop

Amazon first saw a global Christmas campaign to talk about young women connecting with their neighbors during the coronavirus outbreak.

You can see the Amazon Christmas shop that opened on November 8th (Monday) along with the release.

Currys announces a quick delivery trial in London with Uber

Currys has partnered with Uber in a London-based delivery trial to deliver small tech products from stores to shoppers in just 30 minutes.

Beginning in the week of November 15, this is Ubers’ largest UK retailer partnership to date, including Currys online and delivery offers, including ShopLive 24/7 video shopping service and its one-hour Order & Collect service. It is based on.

Shopify Party rethinks the future of remote work

Canadian e-commerce platform giant Shopify has built an internal game aimed at making virtual Hangouts more enjoyable.

Shopify Party is proposed as an investment and experiment in the future of remote work.

Quick delivery venture Get Faster puts 7.5m in a bag in a seed round

German quick commerce startup GetFaster has raised 7.5 million seed funding.

Focusing on the soft discounter portion of the delivery market, the venture plans to use cash to expand coverage, expand its customer base, and develop its product range.

Amazon UK works with hundreds of grocery stores to undertake Tesco, Sainsbury’s and Co-op

Amazon UK plans to open more than 260 Amazon Fresh grocery stores by the end of 2024.

Amazon Just Walk Out technology makes all other grocery stores obsolete

According to supply chain consultant and former Amazon executive Brittain Ladd, the attack on Pearl Harbor in the grocery sector arrived in favor of Amazon Fresh.

In the United States, an e-commerce giant has opened a 35,000-square-foot store with Just Walk Out capabilities.

Somehow, Rudd claims that most, if not all, major grocery retailers, including Wal-Mart, didn’t think it was possible in the next few years.

In a LinkedIn post, Rudd states that what Amazon has done is done at all grocery stores in the United States and is obsolete globally.

Sainsbury’s Opens Smart Shop Pick & Go Store in Holborn Circus, London

In early November, Sainsburys reported that it plans to open a cashierless store in London in late November using Amazons Just Walk Out technology.

This will be the first customer outside the United States of technology to enhance the Amazon Go and Fresh stores, as we pointed out at the time.

The SmartShop Pick & Go store will be open to the public on November 29th after being tested by Sainsburys staff.

See the 2021RTIH Innovation Awards Candidate List

Go Instore, Trigo, Simbe Robotics, Oracle, Mercaux, Standard AI and BigCommerce are candidates for the RTIHs 2021 Retail Technology Awards.

This is the third year this year, and the award is sponsored by PMC, StoreSpace, Critizr, Marxent, QVALON and Selazar.

10 retail technology companies in 2021

This year has been a pretty good year for these retail technology ventures that are innovating in areas such as free checkout stores, 3D commerce, fast grocery delivery, e-commerce fulfillment, and shopper platforms.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://retailtechinnovationhub.com/home/2021/12/1/november-2021-top-10-most-clicked-retail-technology-articles The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

