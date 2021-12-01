What is Google Home?





Yes, what is Google Nest?

Basically, Google Home is an app that acts as a hub for all Google devices. If you have connected home products such as Google Nest thermostats, lights, cameras, and speakers, you can also manage them from the Google Home app. The Google Home app is available on both iOS and Android devices.

Google Home Screenshot Credits: Google Play Store

Previously, Google Home was the company’s brand of smart speakers, so the term can be a bit confusing. Today, the brand Google Home includes everything on smart home platforms, with the Google Home app as the main hub.

The company currently offers a range of smart devices under the name Google Nest, such as Google Nest Cam and Google Nest Audio smart speakers.

With the Google Home app, you can control different areas of your home while keeping all connected devices and services in one tidy place. “You can create routines for turning on compatible lights, checking the weather, playing news, etc. with a single simple command,” said the Google Play Store.

Example: If you are away on vacation and want to check in at your location, you can check in using the app. Check the camera’s feed, turn the lights on and off, and adjust the temperature in case you forget it before you leave. You can also view a “summary of recent events” to be notified if something that is considered “important” occurs while you are away.

Google Home Screenshot Credits: Google Play Store

Among other uses, Google Home helps you run WiFi speed tests to diagnose internet problems. If you want to prioritize traffic to a specific area (such as a video game or video call connection), you can do that too.

See also: Lighting is always flattering with the best smart bulbs These are our favorites

While making all home services and devices available and manageable in one place seems convenient, it also raises legitimate access and privacy concerns. Google claims to “use one of the most advanced security infrastructures in the world. It’s safe by default because it’s built directly into Google products. It’s built into your Google account. Your personal information is safe because our security automatically detects and blocks threats before they arrive. “

Still, some people have legitimate concerns about how a company is deeply involved in your life.

So what is Google Home? Well, it’s your home! More specifically, this is a mechanism that acts as a control center for all connected home devices or services.

