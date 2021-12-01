Edge users aren’t happy with Microsoft’s built-in buy now, pay later tools





Microsoft is currently working on a purchase and will later pay for an Edge extension that encourages users to use the short-term lending service Zip (formerly QuadPay) when making a purchase in a browser.

The checkout page gives you the option to sign up and use Zip.

The company introduced the service earlier this month and, as Ars Technica points out, reportedly confirmed that some users were integrated into their browsers after updating to Edge version 96. increase. The option to sign up and use Zip appears on the checkout page, appears in the same area where you entered your credit card number (or accessed your previously used number) in Edge, and is built into the checkout page itself. Sometimes. Zip pops up when Edge detects a purchase cost of $ 35 to $ 1,000, which is the price range the service can cover.

With Zip, you can buy without prepayment, but in exchange for four interest-free payments in six weeks. Still, the service isn’t technically free and charges $ 1 for each payment. This means you’ll spend another $ 4 on your purchase, regardless of price.

Edge offers the option to pay via Zip by default, regardless of whether the store offers the option. On Microsoft’s support page, the company indicates that merchants actually need to contact Microsoft if their customers do not want to use the service.

Microsoft has added Buy Now Pay Later to Edge (and Windows 10 and 11-based operating systems). It is known to be abused and harm people.

The tags in posts on Microsoft’s website speak for themselves. Please keep talking. pic.twitter.com/wsujv2VdWN

Kevin Beaumont (@GossiTheDog) November 30, 2021

This feature has received a lot of criticism, with some users getting angry that extra bloatware is slowing down their browsing experience, while others have potential, especially for those who have a hard time managing their credit. I am concerned about the economic impact. Services that buy now and pay later are also targeted by criminals. Criminals usually don’t check their credit scores, so they can be abused to win free products.

In addition, Edge already has promo codes and coupon alerts built in, and there’s also a product price comparison that pops up while shopping. It’s unclear why the company is opting to offers that no one wants both buyers and sellers, as Microsoft even explains that it doesn’t charge Zip royalties.

