Bunch Selection: How CIC Chooses to Invest in Innovation





Ian Bolland talked with Cambridge Innovation Capital (CIC) partners Michael Anstey and Robert Tansley to learn more about their involvement and investment strategies in local life sciences companies.

CIC is a venture capital firm driven by the University of Cambridge initiative. Although independent of the university, Anstey emphasizes that the company has a privileged position within the region’s technology ecosystem and is not limited to life sciences, providing medical devices, diagnostics, and treatments. I explained it as an important pillar of CIC investment.

To further explain, Anstey said: Our goal and goal is to provide growth capital to IP-rich, knowledge-intensive companies that are directly linked to the Cambridge ecosystem. That direct link could be a spin-out from the university, while the other could be a company that has a meaningful presence in the Cambridge ecosystem.

What all companies have in common is the nature of this knowledgeable and IP-intensive company, but they are investing extensively in the sector. We are investing in life sciences and healthcare companies. Of course, it includes both platform and single-asset therapies, but it also includes a great deal of medical devices and diagnostics.

CIC is independent of the university, but has some interdependence. Cambridge University has a subsidiary called Cambridge Enterprise, which works closely with the organization’s seed fund strands as it inherits the preemptive and subsequent investment rights in the university’s seed fund investment. CIC is entitled to co-invest with the university’s seed fund and has access to information about the university’s IP generation.

To benefit directly from the investments made by Cambridge Enterprise, get the university preemption in subsequent rounds. College transaction flows are incredibly strong and are getting stronger every year. At the same time, Cambridge Enterprise wants us to grow and grow capital. This is not the situation where CIC is the only investor in the Cambridge University spinout. We are one investor, but often a major investor and often catalyze to the rounds that come together in these subsequent rounds.

CIC’s investment in Cambridge’s affiliates, especially CMR Surgical, reveals several success stories, following the development of a lightweight, versatile and flexible Versius surgical robot system that is currently competing with the Intuititives Da Vinci system. It came up. Sense Biodetection was also able to launch a new class of diagnostic products. This is a device-free molecular test that combines the performance of laboratory tests with the benefits of disposable immunoassays. The focus before the pandemic was influenza, but after the outbreak, we succeeded in providing it to COVID-19 and are currently considering entering other disease areas.

Tansley explains that CIC was founded to provide capital and support for businesses to grow and reach their potential, and medical technology and diagnostics can traditionally attract capital and compete globally. I admitted that I couldn’t.

Observations in Cambridge showed that there was a good seed fund, but there was a funding gap that could actually expand the company and make it more competitive globally.

Over the past 7-8 years, we have invested over 200 million, but 32 companies have attracted over 1.5 billion co-investments. So how does it affect a wider organization? Part of that, I think, is to clarify access to capital so that early-stage companies can attract the capital they need to grow potentially. Investors weren’t the only investors, but being on the ground and knowing the companies well allowed them to drive the additional investment they needed.

Disadvantages of medtech and diagnostics include low-level reimbursement, especially in the United States and Europe, and the need for companies to withdraw to access large distribution and marketing networks associated with large companies. It may be due to the factors of.

Tansley continues. In many cases, the cost of distributing medical technology and diagnostics is enormous, making it very difficult for SMEs to build and achieve networks. Therefore, the exit to large companies is an important route.

What we’ve seen so far is the consolidation of many major Medtech companies through M & A, reducing the potential number of new Medtech acquirers, inevitably creating a buyer market and regaining potential returns. It will be suppressed.

CIC focuses only on truly innovative and truly differentiated products. I think that’s the only way to get the redemption and get the buyer’s attention. I think that’s the trend. We need to be differentiated, so we push everything towards innovation.

If we can do something and don’t want to exaggerate our role in it, maybe it opens people’s eyes to their potential and if they have that ambition , Will share that ambition. It wasn’t alone, it was just one element of it. It’s just a small element, but I think it’s ambitious and reflected in our company.

Anstey says that CIC can also take a hands-on approach with the enterprise, with diverse experience within the enterprise to commercialize innovation based on the world-leading science behind the products in the ecosystem. I feel that I can provide advice.

He added: In his previous career, he advised multinational healthcare companies on reimbursement, regulatory strategies, market launches, and product launches. In reality, you can get great products, but without careful consideration of those very specific aspects, it never succeeds and there is no viable company out there. Part of the value we bring is helping companies go that route, redeeming, prioritizing regulatory channels, market strategy, and commercial launch.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.med-technews.com/medtech-insights/latest-medtech-insights/pick-of-the-bunch-how-cic-picks-its-innovation-investments/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos