Nvidia’s RTX40 series may arrive earlier than expected





As 2021 approaches the end, we will begin to look at what will be brewed in 2022. Perhaps the most anticipated PC hardware launch in 2022 is the launch of Nvidia’s next-generation GeForce RTX 40-series graphics card. It’s been months since its launch, but new information is slowly emerging, indicating that development is progressing considerably. The factory is preparing for production, indicating that the RTX40 series cards may be put on the shelves sooner than expected.

A report by Digitimes (paywall) recorded by Retired Engineer via wccftech shows that preparations for RTX40 production are in progress. It’s still unclear if this means that launches may come sooner than expected, or if it’s a tactic to boost the supply of critical components. In any case, we hope that RTX40 cards will be available in large quantities. Perhaps the release will be around the same time Ethereum moves from Proof of Work to Proof of Stake. We hope that the combination of lower mining demand and adequate supply will put more cards on the shelves at lower prices and more cards in the hands of gamers. Well, it’s a theory anyway.

RTX 40 Card – If it’s what you’re finally calling, take advantage of the Ada Lovelace series GPUs and replace the Ampere-based RTX 30 series. These are expected to be built using the TSMC 5nm node. Since amperage cards are built using Samsung’s 8nm process, the move to TSMC is expected to further intensify competition for TSMC’s advanced nodes. Undoubtedly, Nvidia had to write a fairly large check, and Apple, AMD, Qualcomm, etc. all relied on TSMC for high-end production.

Tips and advice

(Image credit: Future)

How to buy a graphics card: Tips for buying a graphics card in the 2021 barren silicon landscape

Ada Lovelace GPUs are expected to feature a monolithic design. The well-known leaker Greymon 55 claims that the high-end AD102 GPU has up to 18432 CUDA cores, 24GB of 21Gbps GDDR6X memory, and a 2.3-2.5GHz clock. This is compared to the RTX 3090 with a 10496 CUDA core, 24GB of 19.5Gbps GDDR6X, and a boost clock of 1.4-1.7GHz. This shows that the virtually named RTX 4090 is actually a very fast card, but it could also have very steep power requirements. The PCIe 5.0 power connector can supply up to 600W. The era of 300W flagship cards seems to be far behind us.

AD1025nm TSMC144SM18432CUDA 384-bit 24GGDDR6X 21Gbps? 2.3-2.5GHz? 85-92T FP32? November 9, 2021

see next

The Ada Lovelace generation is named after Augusta Ada King, the Countess of Lovelace, a British mathematician in the early 19th century. She works on Charles Babbage’s Analytical Machine and is considered by many to be the first computer programmer.

Nvidia’s RTX40 series cards will face AMD’s RDNA3 cards, which may be released at about the same time. These are expected to compete with current generation cards, but with the addition of Intel’s Alchemist series GPUs, which will be available in the first quarter of 2022. Intel’s 2nd Generation Battlemage GPUs are shaped to compete with RTX40 and RDNA3.

2022 looks like a very exciting year for graphics card buyers.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pcgamer.com/nvidias-rtx-40-series-could-be-arriving-sooner-than-expected/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos