Oculus Quest 2 for $ 199 at Walmart





If you want to experience virtual reality, you don’t have to decide anymore. Just get Oculus Quest 2. This sophisticated headset is easy to use, has a great library of games and apps, and is relatively inexpensive. And if you’re worried about buying, with a few caveats, you can get your favorite VR headset at the lowest price ever.

Walmart is currently offering a refurbished Oculus Quest 2 for $ 199. That’s $ 100 cheaper than the normal starting price of a headset ($ 299), and it’s the cheapest gadget I’ve ever seen.

Our favorite VR headset

Thanks to its ease of use and excellent software, the Oculus Quest 2 is our favorite VR headset, and this refurbished offer makes it the cheapest price ever.

Refurbished means getting a model that was previously used by others but has been cleaned up for immediate use out of the box. According to the Wal-Mart website, company-certified refurbished products are tested and inspected for functionality and appearance of new products. I’m not blaming you for being wary of wearing a VR headset that was previously on someone’s face, but this special deal has 30 days in case you’re not happy with what you’ve got. There is a free return period.

Another notable caveat is to get an older model with 64GB of onboard storage. It has been phased out in favor of the current $ 299 starting model with 128GB of space. This means that removing and re-downloading the software required by Quest 2 is fairly easy, but halves the storage for downloading games and apps.

If those talents don’t give you a breaker, this is an incredibly low price to easily buy the best VR headset you can buy. Quest 2 is a true all-in-one VR headset. This means you don’t have to connect to an expensive gaming PC or set up a sensor in your living room to get it working properly. You can use it for a sitting VR experience or set virtual boundaries to turn any room into an open virtual reality space where you can move around freely. The included touch controller responds to all kinds of motion controls, and there’s also a very impressive set of onboard speakers.

But what really makes Quest 2 shine is software. Whether you’re challenging your rhythm skills with Beat Sabre or channeling your inner John Wick with Superhot’s slow-moving action, this headset gives you access to some of the best games you’ll find on any platform. .. Quest 2 also has a new classic immersive take, from the trippy atmosphere of Tetris Effect to the first-person horror of Resident Evil 4. If you have a powerful PC, you can get an Oculus for $ 59. Link the cable to play high-end titles such as Half-Life: Alyx and Star Wars: Squadrons on your computer.

Also, unlike traditional game consoles, Quest 2 drives you. Fitness games like Supernatural and FitXR make people like me who hate exercise feel like playing a fun arcade game. When you’re ready to cool down, your headset also has a number of entertainment apps that allow you to watch YouTube and Netflix in your personal theater, or sit in the front row of a live concert without leaving your couch.

Whether you’re trying to dive into VR for the first time or want to earn serious brownie points for someone on your holiday shopping list, Quest 2 isn’t a good recommendation. This $ 199 Wal-Mart deal is the price most likely to be seen on headsets for a very long time. If you don’t mind refurbishing to reduce the number of internal storage, get as much as you can.

