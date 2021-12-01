Google crowdsources food maps of Mexican food stalls





From behind the plexiglass window, a slice of Teresa Dorantes Herndes opens an unfriendly Mexican bread roll called Bolillo, carefully placing meat and threaded Oaxaca cheese on a sizzling flat top and cutting the avocado. A few minutes later, she skillfully assembled a sandwich called torte, towering as a food monument to the stalls, filled with a perfect layer of fat and flavor, crunches and spices.

In a country that worships Komidakajehera, torta is the sacred flagship of a food group known as Vitamin T, including other dishes such as tacos, tamales and Tlayuda. Often they are piled up so high that they require a tremendous bite. Torta fuels lunch crowds, parties trying to absorb alcohol, or people who need an excuse for a long nap.

Food stands like Herndes lined up on the streets of towns and cities all over Mexico. In 2018, the government estimated that more than 1.6 million people work in street food stores. This represents almost 50% of all domestic businesses.

Some have government-issued licenses, while others run informally from small wheelbarrows and bicycle baskets. A minority of people are beginning to enter an era of technology that accepts digital payments, selling fares on distribution platforms such as DiDi and Uber Eats, but overwhelmingly operating outside of Google Maps. Street carts like Hernndezs run the risk of being left behind as our preferences become increasingly determined by algorithms and user-generated reviews.

There is no way to know where these stands are, and often they don’t have the financial resources to advertise on these platforms, said Baruch Sangins, a freelance Mexican data analyst and visualizer, Rest of World. Told to.

So during the summer he had an idea. Sangins has found that they can crowdsource people’s favorite stands and publish their findings by using a Google feature called My Maps that allows users to create custom sharable maps.

Sangins started with two food favorites, a map of corn on the cobs and a map of corn in a cup, respectively. It became viral, and Google Mexico noticed it and approached him about working together for the next phase to create a My Maps covering all kinds of stalls like Puest, Herns.

According to Fiorella Fabbri, Communications Product Manager at Google Mxico, this is the company’s first global attempt to bring an informal food economy to the platform.

The project was born in Mexico, she told the rest of the world.

Sangins and Google announced their first results at the end of October, incorporating feedback from 400 users, after calling on Twitter to share their favorite stands in September. The Hernan Destorta Stand was included in the early entry into Mexico City.

When Rest of World stopped by the RomaSur stand in mid-November, a few weeks after the first map was released, Hernndez said he wasn’t aware of the customer’s changes yet. On sunny days, she often gets about 30 customers, pays the owner to another woman named Teresa for overhead, and then takes only $ 10 home every day.

During the pandemic, the business slowed even further, so she welcomed the idea of ​​attracting more customers. Still, she wasn’t familiar with Google Maps and used the phone only to communicate with her family. Rest of World asked her if it was important to be on the platform.

She replied that she didn’t even know how to answer.

Hernndez is an ideal target for Google to project the type of business where you can never create your own profile on the platform, but you can profit from the traffic of more people. Part of Google’s mission is to organize and access information about the world, Fabri said.

Adding a stand for tourists risks changing the stand. Fabbri is not worried about that type of growth. She told Rest of World that she wanted to see more and more people coming. [for the stands to] It will be a symbolic part of the community that represents its tourism, culture and culinary wealth.

For now, Sangins and Google want to fill out an still active survey to increase the number of people accessing the map, which was visited by about 20,000 people.

For Google, this is the main concern of the project. It’s about testing underutilized MyMap features. Sangins believes that’s one of the reasons the company was interested in the first place.People who are not using [the function] favorite [Google] Wanted to them and how they were impressed with this [street food initiative] He said he was using the tool. Fabbri hopes that if the project works, it can be expanded to other countries.

Even if crowdsourced maps find an audience, businesses like Hernndezs are unlikely to be seen except for a slight rise in business.

Rafael Santiago has been making Bilia tacos for about 12 years in the same corner of the Condesa district of Mexico City.Leo Schwarz / The rest of the world

So was Birria Don Rafa, a stand in the trendy Condesa district. The owner, Rafael Santiago, has been in the same corner for about 12 years, and his brother has a torta stand just below the block. About four years ago, his son created a Google Business Profile for him, and since then the stand has been displayed on Google Maps.

Santiago said he had more customers as a result, but nothing dramatic. Even in this wealthy area of ​​the town, directly opposite the upscale white tablecloth restaurant, his stand withstands gentrification in the neighborhood and accommodates a crowd of regular patrons without giving in to different tastes. increase.

On Friday night, November, Santiago chops fatty meat with a knife, and smoke and steam swirl around him.

Do you think technology has changed the culture of Mexican food stalls? The rest of the world asked Santiago.

He said it changed because it’s faster now.It’s convenient because you can find more options like [last-mile delivery app] Lucky Pierrot.

Do you use Lucky Pierrot?

No, Santiago said. It’s too complicated to learn.

